The NRL season rolls past Easter and straight into the Anzac Day long weekend where we will be treated to some of the most tantalising match-ups of the season. First off the unbeaten Bulldogs take on the Broncos, before an Anzac Day feast of football is headlined by the Roosters facing the Dragons. On Saturday we see the Panthers and Sea Eagles collide, before Sunday's mammoth clash between the Raiders and Dolphins.

Thursday, April 24

Suncorp Stadium, 7:50pm (AEST)

Broncos: 1. Selwyn Cobbo 2. Deine Mariner 3. Kotoni Staggs 4. Gehamat Shibasaki 5. Jesse Arthars 6. Ben Hunt 7. Adam Reynolds 8. Patrick Carrigan 9. Billy Walters 10. Payne Haas 11. Xavier Willison 12. Jordan Riki 13. Kobe Hetherington Bench: 14. Cory Paix 15. Corey Jensen 16. Brendan Piakura 17. Jaiyden Hunt Reserves: 18. Tyson Smoothy 19. Martin Taupau 20. Jock Madden 21. Josiah Karapani 22. Benjamin Te Kura

Bulldogs: 1. Connor Tracey 2. Jacob Kiraz 3. Bronson Xerri 4. Stephen Crichton 5. Marcelo Montoya 6. Matt Burton 7. Toby Sexton 8. Max King 9. Reed Mahoney 10. Josh Curran 11. Viliame Kikau 12. Jacob Preston 13. Jaeman Salmon Bench: 14. Kurt Mann 15. Sitili Tupouniua 16. Harry Hayes 17. Bailey Hayward Reserves: 19. Daniel Suluka-Fifita 20. Blake Wilson 21. Blake Taaffe 22. Lipoi Hopoi 23. Luke Smith

Prediction: Brisbane were soundly beaten by the Warriors, but still managed to rally and level the scores on fulltime, before a disastrous golden point extra time kick-off saw them lose. The Bulldogs maintained their dominant run, easily dismissing the Rabbitohs on Good Friday. This should be the biggest test of the season so far for the unbeaten Bulldogs. The Broncos have the forwards to gain the upper hand up the middle and the wily veteran halves to take full advantage of their flashy backs. But what we've seen this season is a lack of cohesion across the park for Brisbane. The Bulldogs on the other hand are working as one unit, swarming in defence and doing enough with the ball to create opportunities against tiring opponents. This should be a great game.

Tip: Bulldogs by 8

PointsBet odds: Broncos $2.50 (+5.5 $1.90) Bulldogs $1.53 (-5.5 $1.90)

Friday, April 25

Allianz Stadium, 4pm (AEST)

Roosters: 1. James Tedesco 2. Daniel Tupou 3. Billy Smith 4. Robert Toia 5. Mark Nawaqanitawase 6. Sandon Smith 7. Hugo Savala 8. Spencer Leniu 9. Connor Watson 10. Naufahu Whyte 11. Angus Crichton 12. Siua Wong 13. Victor Radley Bench: 14. Zach Dockar-Clay 15. Salesi Foketi 16. Blake Steep 17. Nat Butcher Reserves: 18. Ethan King 19. Taylor Losalu 20. Chad Townsend 21. Dominic Young 22. Makahesi Makatoa

Dragons: 1. Clinton Gutherson 2. Tyrell Sloan 3. Moses Suli 4. Valentine Holmes 5. Sione Finau 6. Kyle Flanagan 7. Lachlan Ilias 8. Toby Couchman 9. Damien Cook 10. David Klemmer 11. Luciano Leilua 12. Jaydn Su'A 13. Jack de Belin Bench: 14. Jacob Liddle 15. Blake Lawrie 16. Emre Guler 17. Dylan Egan Reserves: 18. Lyhkan King-Togia 19. Loko Jnr Pasifiki Tonga 20. Finau Latu 21. Corey Allan 22. Raymond Faitala-Mariner

Prediction: The Roosters competed early against the Panthers last week before being blown away in the second half by the reigning premiers. The Dragons were well on top of the Sea Eagles before letting them back into the game. Their ability to hold on for victory was impressive, but they can't afford to clock off early against the Roosters. This should be another Anzac Day classic, with the Roosters set to bounce back against a determined Dragons.

Tip: Roosters by 2

PointsBet odds: Roosters $1.77 (-1.5 $1.85) Dragons $2.05 (+1.5 $1.95)

Apollo Projects Stadium, Christchurch, 6:05pm (AEST)

Warriors: 1. Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad 2. Taine Tuaupiki 3. Rocco Berry 4. Ali Leiataua 5. Adam Pompey 6. Chanel Harris-Tavita 7. Luke Metcalf 8. Jackson Ford 9. Wayde Egan 10. Mitchell Barnett 11. Kurt Capewell 12. Marata Niukore 13. Erin Clark Bench: 14. Leka Halasima 15. Bunty Afoa 16. Demitric Vaimauga 17. Jacob Laban Reserves: 18. Te Maire Martin 20. Tanah Boyd 21. Tanner Stowers-Smith 22. Samuel Healey 23. Edward Kosi

Knights: 1. Kalyn Ponga 2. James Schiller 3. Dane Gagai 4. Bradman Best 5. Greg Marzhew 6. Fletcher Sharpe 7. Tyson Gamble 8. Tyson Frizell 9. Phoenix Crossland 10. Leo Thompson 11. Dylan Lucas 12. Kai Pearce-Paul 13. Mathew Croker Bench: 14. Jayden Brailey 15. Tyrone Thompson 16. Thomas Cant 17. Brodie Jones Reserves: 18. Kyle McCarthy 19. Paul Bryan 20. Jack Cogger 21. Matthew Arthur 22. Logan Aoake

Prediction: The Warriors were very impressive in building a match-winning lead against the Broncos last week, but were at their frustrating worst in allowing the visitors to draw level by fulltime. The Knights have completely lost all ability to construct an attacking raid and looked soft up the middle in defence last week against the Sharks. At home, on Anzac Day the Warriors should win this comfortably, which means they are a good chance of losing.

Tip: Warriors by 18

PointsBet odds: Warriors $1.34 (-9.5 $1.85) Knights $3.25 (+9.5 $1.95)

AAMI Park, 8:10pm (AEST)

Storm: 1. Ryan Papenhuyzen 2. Kane Bradley 3. Grant Anderson 4. Nick Meaney 5. Xavier Coates 6. Cameron Munster 7. Jahrome Hughes 8. Stefano Utoikamanu 9. Bronson Garlick 10. Josh King 11. Shawn Blore 12. Eliesa Katoa 13. Trent Loiero Bench: 14. Tyran Wishart 15. Alec MacDonald 16. Joe Chan 17. Lazarus Vaalepu Reserves: 18. Ativalu Lisati 19. Sualauvi Faalogo 20. Keagan Russell-Smith 21. Coby Williamson 22. Nelson Asofa-Solomona

Rabbitohs: 1. Latrell Mitchell 2. Bayleigh Bentley-Hape 3. Jack Wighton 4. Campbell Graham 5. Isaiah Tass 6. Cody Walker 7. Jayden Sullivan 8. Sean Keppie 9. Peter Mamouzelos 10. Tevita Tatola 11. Keaon Koloamatangi 12. Euan Aitken 13. Jai Arrow Bench: 14. Jye Gray 15. Siliva Havili 16. Davvy Moale 17. Tallis Duncan Reserves: 18. Liam Le Blanc 19. Lewis Dodd 20. Thomas Fletcher 21. Salesi Ataata 22. Declan Casey

Prediction: The third leg of the Anzac Day trifecta sees two teams coming off severe losses, with the Storm unbelievably walloped by the Dolphins, while the Rabbitohs were blown off the park by the Bulldogs. The Storm are rarely humbled the way they were at Suncorp Stadium last week and they'll have Craig Bellamy's words ringing in their ears as they set things right against the Rabbitohs. The Bunnies have ended Latrell's stint in the halves, selecting him up the back while moving Jye Gray to the bench, in a move Wayne Bennett hopes might make them more competitive for this one.

Tip: Storm by 16

PointsBet odds: Storm $1.22 (-14.5 $1.85) Rabbitohs $4.30 (+14.5 $1.95)

Latrell Mitchell of the Rabbitohs. Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

Saturday, April 26

Queensland Country Bank Stadium, 5:30pm (AEST)

Cowboys: 1. Scott Drinkwater 2. Robert Derby 3. Jaxon Purdue 4. Viliami Vailea 5. Murray Taulagi 6. Tom Dearden 7. Jake Clifford 8. Jordan McLean 9. Reece Robson 10. Jason Taumalolo 11. John Bateman 12. Jeremiah Nanai 13. Reuben Cotter Bench: 14. Sam McIntyre 15. Kai O'Donnell 16. Griffin Neame 17. Coen Hess Reserves: 18. Harrison Edwards 19. Zac Laybutt 20. Thomas Duffy 21. Karl Lawton 22. Thomas Mikaele

Titans: 1. Jaylan De Groot 2. Alofiana Khan-Pereira 3. Brian Kelly 4. Phillip Sami 5. Jojo Fifita 6. AJ Brimson 7. Tom Weaver 8. Moeaki Fotuaika 9. Sam Verrills 10. Reagan Campbell-Gillard 11. Chris Randall 12. Beau Fermor 13. Tino Fa'asuamaleaui Bench: 14. David Fifita 15. Jaimin Jolliffe 16. Brock Gray 17. Arama Hau Reserves: 18. Tony Francis 19. Iszac Fa'asumaleaui 20. Jacob Alick-Wiencke 21. Allan Fitzgibbon 22. Josiah Pahulu

Prediction: The Cowboys enjoyed the bye last weekend after beating the Rabbitohs the week before. The Titans started strongly against the Raiders last week before capitulating. The Cowboys should win this one at home, but you never know what the Titans are capable of producing. Anything apart from a full 80-minute performance, it would seem.

Tip: Cowboys by 10

PointsBet odds: Cowboys $1.37 (-8.5 $1.90) Titans $3.10 (+8.5 $1.90)

CommBank Stadium, 7:35pm (AEST)

Panthers: 1. Dylan Edwards 2. Paul Alamoti 3. Izack Tago 4. Casey McLean 5. Thomas Jenkins 6. Blaize Talagi 7. Nathan Cleary 8. Moses Leota 9. Luke Sommerton 10. Liam Henry 11. Scott Sorensen 12. Liam Martin 13. Isaah Yeo Bench: 14. Brad Schneider 15. Isaiah Papali'i 16. Lindsay Smith 17. Mavrik Geyer Reserves: 18. Daine Laurie 19. Luron Patea 20. Asu Kepaoa 21. Matt Eisenhuth 22. Jack Cole

Sea Eagles: 1. Tom Trbojevic 2. Jason Saab 3. Tolutau Koula 4. Reuben Garrick 5. Lehi Hopoate 6. Luke Brooks 7. Daly Cherry-Evans 8. Josh Aloiai 9. Jake Simpkin 10. Siosiua Taukeiaho 11. Haumole Olakau'atu 12. Ben Trbojevic 13. Jazz Tevaga Bench: 14. Tommy Talau 15. Corey Waddell 16. Ethan Bullemor 17. Nathan Brown Reserves: 18. Gordon Chan Kum Tong 19. Clayton Faulalo 20. Jakob Arthur 21. Michael Chee Kam 22. Caleb Navale

Prediction: The Panthers bounced back to near their best last week in beating the Roosters, while the Sea Eagles overcame a slow start against the Dragons to push their game to the wire before falling short. If the Panthers can pick up where they left off last week, they should be too good for the floundering Sea Eagles. If they show any signs of reverting to their early season dustiness, the return of Tom Trbojevic could cause them some headaches.

Tip: Panther by 8

PointsBet odds: Panthers $1.45 (-6.5 $1.85) Sea Eagles $2.75 (+6.5 $1.95)

The Cowboys defence was unable to stop Tom Trbojevic of the Sea Eagles. Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

Sunday, April 27

GIO Stadium, 2pm (AEST)

Raiders: 1. Kaeo Weekes 2. Savelio Tamale 3. Matthew Timoko 4. Sebastian Kris 5. Xavier Savage 6. Ethan Strange 7. Jamal Fogarty 8. Corey Horsburgh 9. Tom Starling 10. Joseph Tapine 11. Hudson Young 12. Matt Nicholson 13. Morgan Smithies Bench: 14. Owen Pattie 15. Zac Hosking 16. Josh Papali'i 17. Ata Mariota Reserves: 18. Simi Sasagi 19. Jed Stuart 20. Pasami Saulo 21. Trey Mooney 22. Danny Levi

Dolphins: 1. Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow 2. Jamayne Isaako 3. Jake Averillo 4. Herbie Farnworth 5. Jack Bostock 6. Kodi Nikorima 7. Isaiya Katoa 8. Daniel Saifiti 9. Max Plath 10. Francis Molo 11. Kulikefu Finefeuiaki 12. Tom Gilbert 13. Mark Nicholls Bench: 14. Kurt Donoghoe 15. Ray Stone 16. Connelly Lemuelu 17. Josh Kerr Reserves: 18. Kenny Bromwich 19. Sean O'Sullivan 20. Oryn Keeley 21. Tevita Naufahu 22. Junior Tupou

Prediction: The Raiders started slowly against the Titans last week before storming home for a comfortable victory. The Dolphins also gave away early tries before a very impressive performance to topple the Storm. This could be one of the games of the season so far, with both teams improving each week. Both will be looking to tighten up their defence, with the Raiders possibly having the edge at home.

Tip: Raiders by 6

PointsBet odds: Raiders $1.57 (-4.5 $1.90) Dolphins $2.40 (+4.5 $1.90)

Leichhardt Oval, 4:05pm (AEST)

Tigers: 1. Jahream Bula 2. Sunia Turuva 3. Adam Doueihi 4. Starford To'a 5. Brent Naden 6. Lachlan Galvin 7. Jarome Luai 8. Terrell May 9. Apisai Koroisau 10. Fonua Pole 11. Samuela Fainu 12. Alex Seyfarth 13. Alex Twal Bench: 14. Tallyn Da Silva 15. Royce Hunt 16. Jack Bird 17. Sione Fainu Reserves: 18. Tony Sukkar 19. Heath Mason 20. Kit Laulilii 21. Solomona Faataape 22. Tristan Hope

Sharks: 1. William Kennedy 2. Samuel Stonestreet 3. Jesse Ramien 4. Mawene Hiroti 5. Ronaldo Mulitalo 6. Braydon Trindall 7. Nicho Hynes 8. Addin Fonua-Blake 9. Blayke Brailey 10. Oregon Kaufusi 11. Briton Nikora 12. Teig Wilton 13. Cameron McInnes Bench: 14. Daniel Atkinson 15. Siosifa Talakai 16. Tuku Hau Tapuha 17. Thomas Hazelton Reserves: 18. Jayden Berrell 19. Braden Hamlin-Uele 20. Billy Burns 21. Hohepa Puru 22. Jesse Colquhoun

Prediction: The off field drama surrounding the Tigers didn't seem to help them last week against the Eels, while the Sharks continued to be impressive in mauling the Knights. The Tigers will pack out Leichhardt Oval for this one and have selected Lachlan Galvin as they look to get their season back on track, but the Sharks may be going too well for them at the moment.

Tip: Sharks by 12

PointsBet odds: Tigers $3 (+7.5 $1.95) Sharks $1.40 (-7.5 $1.85)

BYE: Eels

