Eels eye Galvin after Tigers served with legal letter

The fallout from Lachlan Galvin's decision to split from the Wests Tigers at the end of 2026 has taken a fresh twist, with the player's management company serving the club with a legal letter claiming the teenager has been bullied.

As Parramatta coach Jason Ryles expressed an interest in signing the teen prodigy for the first time, the Galvin saga looks set to drag into another week after becoming the biggest story of the 2025 season.

Galvin was set to play for Western Suburbs in the NSW Cup on Monday after being dumped from the NRL squad.

The move came after the 19-year-old declined an improved deal and raised concerns over his career trajectory under Benji Marshall's coaching.

Marshall said on Sunday ahead of Easter Monday's clash with Parramatta that Galvin still had a chance to win his way back into the Tigers' NRL side before moving on at the expiry of his contract at the end of 2026.

But that seems increasingly unlikely given the Tigers have been served with a letter alleging Galvin has been bullied out of the club.

Social media posts from teammates singled out the teenager for criticism, and there has been a heavy social media pile-on against Galvin.

The Tigers declined to comment when contacted by AAP on Sunday.

Isaac Moses, the director of Galvin's management firm Cove Agency, has been approached for comment.

Galvin turned down a $5 million extension offer last week and will play for Western Suburbs at Lidcombe Oval on Monday instead of facing Parramatta in the NRL at CommBank Stadium.

The Eels coincidentally could be where Galvin lands, with Parra coach Ryles expressing an interest in acquiring the No.6, who came through the club's junior system.

"Our five-eighth has left, so we're in the market for a five-eighth," Ryles said.

"Lachie Galvin's an exceptional talent, so when the time is right we'll be speaking to him.

"There seems to be a connection from when he played here as a junior. At the end of the day it's about what's best for Lachlan and his family. Hopefully we'll be one of the clubs he considers."

Galvin's place in the Tigers' No. 6 jersey has been taken by Adam Doueihi, who will celebrate his 100th NRL match after suffering three separate anterior cruciate ligament injuries.

"Going through that (knee reconstruction) process all over again, how hard it is, and if you're even going to come back at the same level, is very tough," Marshall said.

"I said it in our jersey presentation, this 100 is like 300 (games), it's that big of a deal.

"It's a great milestone for Adam ... if it was up to him he'd prefer to play in halves, but we've had him at centre (until this week).

"The good thing for us is he's a good talker, an organiser and can kick the footy well.

"He loves the chance to play there and we are looking forward to what he brings."