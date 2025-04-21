Open Extended Reactions

Winger Selwyn Cobbo has emerged as the man most likely to replace injured Reece Walsh at fullback for Brisbane, but the fraught positional switch is not the only spine issue for the side.

Top-of-the-table Canterbury are on their way to Suncorp Stadium on Thursday night, when the Broncos will be without Walsh after he injured his right posterior cruciate ligament in the 20-18 golden-point loss to the Warriors.

His four- to six-week absence will give the 22-year-old a break from the game both physically and mentally, and rule him out of Queensland calculations for the State of Origin series opener.

Broncos coach Michael Maguire has few options at No. 1. During the Warriors match he moved Cobbo to fullback, and Walsh was on the wing to rest his injured knee.

The Broncos have only one field session, Wednesday's captain's run, to trial any new combination ahead of the Bulldogs clash.

Cobbo has only started at fullback in two NRL matches. The Broncos won both. The first occasion was a 13-12 win over Penrith in Round 1 in 2023. The second was also a 13-12 victory, against Manly at Suncorp Stadium last year.

He has moved back to fullback during games in the past, but for the 2023 and 2024 seasons the Broncos had natural custodian Tristan Sailor to call on.

Fellow Broncos winger Jesse Arthars did start at No. 1 for the Maori All Stars this year and had a blinder, but he has never started an NRL match at fullback. He has done so at NSW Cup and Queensland Cup level.

Cobbo, who weighs 102kg and stands at 190cm, is a giant of a man in the Greg Inglis mould as a fullback.

His strong carries from back-field are more powerful than most, and he also possesses remarkable athleticism.

Cobbo does not have the aerobic capacity of the great NRL fullbacks such as James Tedesco, Dylan Edwards or Ryan Papenhuyzen.

The most effective player on the field in the backline on either side in Auckland on Saturday night was also the smallest in 178cm and 83kg Warriors No. 1 fullback Taine Tuaupiki, who made 164m and six tackle breaks from 23 runs.

Tuaupiki is in the mould of New Zealand fullback Keano Kini, another great example of the diminutive fullbacks dominating the game.

You can be sure the Bulldogs halves will challenge Cobbo with grubbers that test his positional sense and ability to get down on the ball quickly.

Cobbo does have wonderful hands, but Toby Sexton and Matt Burton will ensure he has a tough night. Organising the defensive line will also pose a challenge for Cobbo.

Maguire said after the loss to the Warriors that he was still making up his mind about what the best makeup of his spine looks like.

The match finished with Billy Walters at No. 6 and Ben Hunt at hooker, where he plays for Queensland. Hunt is expected to spend more time there in the months ahead

From Round 10 the suspended Ezra Mam will be available to slot back into his favoured No. 6 position. Legendary half Andrew Johns said on Channel Nine on Sunday that Mam should replace Hunt and partner Adam Reynolds.

"They are very similar players in a way, Reynolds and Hunt," Johns said.

"You need a run threat. There is no run threat (at the moment). (Mam) will add a lot to the team when he comes back.''