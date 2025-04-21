Moses inspires Eels to win over ill-disciplined Tigers

Open Extended Reactions

Mitchell Moses has sparked Parramatta's season into life in a spiteful 38-22 NRL win that has given Wests Tigers an uncomfortable glimpse of life without Lachlan Galvin.

Moses' return from a foot injury has barely rated a mention over the past week because Galvin's contractual status at the Tigers has dominated headlines.

Galvin was dropped to NSW Cup by the Tigers after raising concerns with the coaching of Benji Marshall and stating he would not sign a new deal.

Without the teenage five-eighth at CommBank Stadium on Monday, the Tigers lacked spark and were incredibly ill-disciplined.

Winger Sunia Turuva was sin-binned for igniting a second-half brawl.

Veteran utility Jack Bird petulantly threw an opponent's head gear away, then missed the ensuing tackle that led to a try.

Moses, by contrast, kept his cool - even when the Eels were down to 11 at one point - and set up Bailey Simonsson with a chip kick to clinch the win.

Josh Addo-Carr of the Eels celebrates with team mates after scoring a try. Photo by Darrian Traynor/Getty Images

Earlier on Sunday, Galvin had played in a Western Suburbs side at Lidcombe Oval, and it remains to be seen how much longer he remains languishing in reserve grade.

There is every chance Galvin joins Moses at the Eels (2-5) after coach Jason Ryles, whose side chalked up a second win of the season, spoke of his desire to lure the teen prodigy to Parramatta.

Moses highlighted just how badly Parramatta have missed him in the opening 20 minutes.

After Sean Russell got the Eels on the scoreboard through a second-minute penalty goal, Moses kicked an inch-perfect 40/20, then sent Josh Addo-Carr in with a delightful cutout ball.

Tries from Terrell May and Jahream Bula got the Tigers ahead, before Eels fullback Isaiah Iongi scored to make it 10-10 at the break.

But things quickly began to unravel for the Tigers, who leaked three tries in six minutes when Samuela Fainu was penalised for a questionable hip-drop tackle on Kelma Tuilagi early in the second half.

On the next set Tuilagi, who had been down receiving treatment, raced past Jarome Luai.

The Tigers, most notably Bird, completely lost their heads.

Bird was so busy throwing Tuilagi's head gear away after the back-rower was stopped just short of the line that he missed the tackle that led to Sam Tuivaiti's maiden NRL try on the next tackle.

Bird then clobbered Tuivaiti off the restart and was hooked by Marshall after the Eels went downfield and scored through Iongi.

Turuva was the next Tiger to arc up and he and Eels forward Luca Moretti were sent to the sin bin for their roles in an all-in melee.

Iongi was sin-binned for tackling Tigers centre Starford To'a without the ball, meaning there was a five-minute stint where the Eels were down to 11, trying to preserve a 16-point lead.

The Tigers cut the deficit with tries to Alex Seyfarth and Luke Laulilii.

But Moses chipped over the top for Simonsson, before Addo-Carr grabbed his second to well and truly put the game beyond the Tigers' reach.