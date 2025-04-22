Open Extended Reactions

The 2025 NRL season is set to once again be challenging for tippers. There has been some key player movements during the offseason as clubs look to turn their fortunes around or maintain their dominance. Tipping eight winners each weekend is going to be near impossible, so each week we'll give you some extra help with three standout games.

The sure thing

Melbourne Storm vs. South Sydney Rabbitohs, AAMI Park, Friday April 25, 8:10pm (AEST)

I'll give the Knights a rest this week, although I think they have little hope of beating the Warriors in New Zealand on Anzac Day. The sure things this week are the Storm, despite or maybe because of their thumping at the hands of the Dolphins last week.

Melbourne do not like being embarrassed and that is the only way to describe what happened to them in Brisbane. They go into this game without Harry Grant, but with enough star power to beat the Rabbitohs, who have their own issues.

The Bunnies were smacked by the Bulldogs last week and were well beaten on both sides of the ball. In a desperate move to turn things around they have dropped their best player Jye Gray to the bench to allow Latrell Mitchell to return to his beloved No. 1 jersey. Mitchell might play better at fullback than he has been at five-eighth and centre, but will he be better than Gray has been in that position? But, who am I to question Wayne Bennett? The Rabbitohs might see a lift with Latrell at fullback, but it wont be enough for them to topple a very angry Storm side.

Round 8 sure thing: Storm

Tom Trbojevic of the Sea Eagles. Photo by Chris Hyde/Getty Images

The toss of the coin

Penrith Panthers vs Manly Warringah Sea Eagles, CommBank Stadium, Saturday April 26, 7:35pm (AEST)

This game was going to be tough to pick, but the Panthers' efforts last week in dismantling the Roosters had them looking almost back to their best and probably too strong for the struggling Sea Eagles. Then, at 4pm Tuesday, the teams were named and at No. 1 for the Sea Eagles was Tom Trbojevic. Tommy Turbo is such a weapon for Manly that the odds for the game shifted instantly. The whole thought process for determining the winner of this match-up had to be re-calibrated, this will no longer be considered a push over for the reigning premiers.

Last week I tipped the Roosters to beat the Panthers in the toss of the coin game, going against my own better judgement in ruling out a champion team. Last week they showed signs of being that champion team again, but it was only their second win of the season. The Sea Eagles looked to be travelling well earlier this year, until two things seemed to upset the apple cart. The first was the injury to Tom Trbojevic and the second was the news that Daly Cherry-Evans was leaving at the end of the season. Which had the bigger impact? Well, Turbo's absence of course, and now he is back.

If this game was played at either Panthers Park or Brookvale Oval it would tip the game in the home team's favour, but this is at CommBank Stadium which so far has offered no special comforts to the Panthers. Will I tip against the Panthers again? No I will not, but this game is a bigger toss of the coin than any you'll see on Anzac Day.

Toss of the coin game winner: Panthers

The roughie

Canberra Raiders vs. Dolphins, GIO Stadium, Sunday April 27, 2pm (AEST)

The Raiders moved into third place on the competition ladder with their fifth victory of the season last week, coming from behind to beat the Titans. Ricky Stuart has the Green Machine humming and they return home for this clash with the Dolphins, who have turned things around following an ordinary start to their own season.

The Raiders' two losses this season have come against the Sea Eagles and Cowboys, two teams that both rely on fast-movement and slick backlines. The Dolphins are a similar team, with two canny halves combining well with well-oiled outside backs.

The Raiders should win this one at home, but the Dolphins' performance against the Storm last week, makes them our roughie of the week.

Round 8 roughie: Dolphins

