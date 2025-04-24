Reynolds dazzles as Broncos dismantle Bulldogs

Open Extended Reactions

In one of his best-ever games, Adam Reynolds was the perfect puppeteer behind a Payne Haas-inspired Brisbane forward pack that dismantled competition leaders Canterbury in a stunning 42-18 win.

Reynolds left the field in the 75th minute clutching his right shoulder which he injured when scoring a try in the first half.

In pouring rain the Broncos did a Bulldogs on the Bulldogs at Suncorp Stadium on Thursday night, pulverising them in the middle in a riotous first half but also dazzling them out wide to inflict the first loss of the season on the visitors.

The Broncos put on a show in the rain against the Bulldogs. Albert Perez/Getty Images

It was hardly believable that a Bulldogs side that had not conceded a point in the previous two matches trailed 34-0 at halftime.

At that stage Brisbane had missed just three tackles to their opponents' 24.

The visitors were ill-disciplined and had forward Josh Curran and Sitili Tupouniua sin-binned, for hits on Payne Haas and Brendan Piakura respectively.

Tupouniua was put on report for a second time for lifting his knees into Piakura's head while in possession in the second half, a minute before winger Marcelo Montoya was binned for another high hit on Piakura.

Broncos halfback and captain Reynolds, in his 295th game, wants to play on in 2026 and after this performance he will have no shortage of suitors. The Broncos will have to pull out all stops to re-sign the 34-year-old.

By halftime he had scored a try and laid on three, two with pinpoint chip kicks for Deine Mariner to score. He put rampaging second-rower Xavier Willison in after two minutes and never looked back.

Reynolds also conjured a 40/20, another of his box of tricks. In the next set his halves partner Ben Hunt fired a cutout pass and winger Jesse Arthars had his 10th try of the season.