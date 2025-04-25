Sandon Smith shines as Roosters thump Dragons

Open Extended Reactions

Sandon Smith has ignited the Sydney Roosters' season and sent a message that he can be a long-term playmaker for the NRL glamour club after starring in a 46-18 win over St George Illawarra.

Smith scored two tries and kicked seven goals to chalk up 22 individual points as he won the Ashton-Collier Medal and piloted the Roosters (3-5) to victory in front of an Anzac Day crowd of 41,021 at Allianz Stadium on Friday.

The five-eighth even spent time in the sin bin for a high tackle on Lachlan Ilias but that was the sole blemish on arguably the most-impressive display of his 36-game NRL career.

Like his side, Smith's performances have been up and down to start 2025.

And at a time when the Roosters have been consistently linked to bringing outgoing Manly captain Daly Cherry-Evans to the club, Smith could have been forgiven for feeling like he was on borrowed time.

But the 22-year-old's performance will give Trent Robinson hope that Smith and Sam Walker, who is set to return from knee surgery in the next six weeks, can be a long-term combination for the Bondi club.

The Roosters went in knowing that a loss would have sent them to the bottom of the NRL ladder for the first time since 2016.

But Robinson's men shrugged off that pressure and hit the ground running when Smith scored in the third minute.

Smith dug into the line to create a right-to-left spread and then backed up Daniel Tupou on the inside to receive the winger's flick pass and cross.

The Dragons hit back five minutes later when Val Holmes jolted the ball loose from James Tedesco and winger Sione Finau raced 80m to score.

But that was about as good as it got for Shane Flanagan's side in the first half as Mark Nawaqanitawase powered over to push the Roosters further ahead.

After converting Nawaqanitawase's try, Smith added a penalty goal and then grabbed his second when he scooped up a loose ball and dummied past Clint Gutherson to give his side a 20-6 halftime lead.

The playmaker's dream afternoon hit a snare when soon after the break he was sin-binned for a high shot on Dragons halfback Ilias.

Smith's 10-minute absence did nothing to slow the Roosters down with bench forward Blake Steep tricking Gutherson with an identical dummy.

Kyle Flanagan scored for the Dragons just before Smith returned.

But the Roosters No.6 came back on set up Tedesco straight away.

The Roosters fullback added his second and set up halfback Hugo Savala in the final five minutes.