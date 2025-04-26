Open Extended Reactions

Latrell Mitchell's unhappy history with the match review committee has continued with the South Sydney star to miss as many as two games for a sixth charge in 13 months.

Mitchell went to the sin bin for the late, high shot that dazed Sua Fa'alogo and sidelined the Melbourne livewire from the remainder of the Storm's 24-16 win on Anzac Day.

On Saturday morning, Souths fullback Mitchell received a grade-two dangerous contact charge that will rub him out of the Magic Round clash with Newcastle if he accepts an early guilty plea.

Latrell Mitchell is facing a ban. Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

He will miss a second game against Brisbane if he unsuccessfully pleads his case at the judiciary.

Since March 30 last year, Mitchell has been charged five previous times by the match review committee, missing three games and paying $7800 in fines as well as seven per cent of his match fee for State of Origin II.

The famously media-averse Mitchell withdrew from the post match press conference following his latest shot in the Rabbitohs' loss, despite serving as stand-in captain.

Mitchell's impending absence is a bitter blow for a Rabbitohs side that has dropped its last three games and is already missing first-choice halves Jamie Humphreys and Cody Walker to injury.

His unavailability could pave the way for Lewis Dodd to finally start in the halves following a humdrum beginning to life in the NRL.

Coach Wayne Bennett has preferred starting Humphreys, Jayden Sullivan and even back-up fullback Jye Gray to the English recruit, who was signed before his own return to Souths was confirmed.

After the game, Mitchell found an unlikely ally in Storm coach Craig Bellamy, who noted Fa'alogo had been slipping when he was hit.

"I just think in the game now, there's a lot of, when people get hit high, they're dropping," Bellamy said.

"I don't know whether ... sometimes, you can't control that.

"I know it's a dangerous place to go to pick ones out that you think could or couldn't have controlled it, so I don't think anyone's going to go there, but I don't think there was too much malice in it. But I only had a quick look at it."

Storm five-eighth Cameron Munster, who captained the side with regular skipper Harry Grant out injured, felt it was difficult for Mitchell to avoid the Storm player.

"It's slippery out there, it's wet, force on force, a lot of speed. Sua's very quick, Latrell's very big and I don't know where you want Latrell to go there," he said.

The Souths camp said they would let the judiciary process unfold, with assistant coach Ben Hornby standing in at the press conference for coach Wayne Bennett after he lost a tooth.

"I honestly didn't get a real good look at it but it did look like Fa'alago lowered his level a fair bit and Latrell tried to lower his level," Hornby said.