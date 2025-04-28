Open Extended Reactions

An NRL star has described being set upon by police officers in an all-out assault and punched in the head until he blacked out during a brawl at a 21st birthday party.

Canberra Raiders hooker Tom Starling, 26, was at Shady Palms restaurant on the NSW Central Coast with his parents and brothers Jackson, 29, and Josh, 24, for the festivities in December 2020.

Footage from the venue shows a brawl erupting after Josh Starling confronted a security guard who had allegedly called their mother a "slut".

On Monday, Tom Starling told Sydney's Downing Centre Local Court he was moving towards an exit when he was hit with a "coward punch" to the back of his head.

He told the court his head was shoved down and he copped a "barrage of punches" in quick succession from an unknown assailant in an "all-out attack".

The NRL player said he tried to keep his head up as he was pushed backwards so he could see who was attacking him, but he was struck by another "three or four punches" that knocked him out.

Prosecutors allege the punches were thrown by Sergeant Evan Huw Prowse, 38, and Senior Constable Steven Lockwood Brown, 50, after they were called to the venue with the riot squad.

During the confrontation, Prowse allegedly punched Tom Starling directly in the face twice so the footballer crumpled to the ground.

The strikes were "gratuitous and unnecessary violence" and constituted an illegal assault, the crown prosecutor told the court.

At the same time, Brown allegedly hit the NRL player with four blows to the head and missed a fifth strike in what the prosecutor alleges was an unreasonable and unlawful use of force.

But the officers' lawyer, Tim Lowe, said the police response was proportional to the threat Tom Starling posed when he put his hand on the firearm of a third officer.

Prowse and Brown took into account the risk of Tom Starling having "unfettered access" to a police weapon and responded accordingly, the court was told.

The 26-year-old was not asked directly about the weapon, but told the court he had been panicking and trying to grab anything that would allow him to remain on his feet as police tried to bring him to the ground.

Mr Lowe said the NRL player's athletic capability meant he was able to exercise a "significant degree of physical control" over the officers at times during the altercation.

Security footage of the incident showed all three brothers being struck and detained by uniformed officers as a crush of people tussled around them.

Jackson Starling can be seen raising his arm before being punched in the face and collapsing onto the ground.

The prosecutor alleges Prowse deployed unlawful force, but his lawyer maintains the sergeant acted in self-defence and in accordance with his duty.

The court was told the "volatile" atmosphere at the Shady Palms escalated dramatically when the riot squad arrived.

But Mr Lowe blamed the charged environment on the "aggressive" behaviour of the Starling brothers, whom he portrayed as confrontational, intoxicated and violent.

Prowse has pleaded not guilty to two counts of common assault -- against Tom and Jackson Starling -- while Brown has pleaded not guilty to a single count of assaulting Tom Starling.

Both officers remain employed by the NSW Police.

Tom Starling, who has played 116 games for the Raiders after a one-game season with Newcastle, was initially charged over the December 5 fight.

But he was cleared in 2023 after a court found police were not acting within their duty when they punched him multiple times.

The security guard who denies uttering the insult that sparked the violent melee is expected to give evidence for Prowse and Brown during the two-week hearing.