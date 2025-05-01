Southwell, debutants shine as NSW claim Origin I

NSW are on the road to State of Origin redemption, thrashing Queensland 32-12 in the women's series opener to begin John Strange's coaching tenure with a bang.

An eye-gouging allegation from NSW hooker Keeley Davis headlined an eventful first match since the Blues coughed up their 1-0 lead last year to lose the inaugural three-match series 2-1.

But to begin the second, the Blues cashed in on Strange's call to overhaul his team and finished with their biggest-ever women's Origin win on Thursday night.

New halfback Jesse Southwell's control of her left edge was game-defining while the four NSW debutants shone before a Suncorp Stadium crowd of 26,022 - the largest in women's rugby league history.

The Blues came away with the win in front of a record crowd for women's Origin. Hannah Peters/Getty Images

First-gamer Jayme Fressard scored twice down the left wing, Ellie Johnston scored the go-ahead try pummelling through Maroons in the second half before fullback Abbi Church sealed the result.

NSW will fancy their chances of clinching for the Origin shield for the first time since 2022 given they host the final two matches of the series.

In a moment of high drama, Davis claimed she was eye-gouged just before Isabelle Kelly scored NSW's second try, and lodged an official complaint with referee Belinda Sharpe.

Davis would not name the player she believed responsible but had first gestured towards her eyes following a tackle from second-rower Sienna Lofipo.

Tiana Penitani Gray also risks the ire of the match review committee after pulling Tamika Upton's hair as the Queensland fullback made a break late in the first half.

Penitani Gray had limited chances to shine on her much-discussed move to five-eighth as the majority of traffic went through Southwell's left edge.

After Jess Sergis scored the opener down the right within four minutes, halfback Southwell had a hand in the Blues' next three tries.