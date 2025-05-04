Kiraz stars as Bulldogs beat Titans minus Fifita

Open Extended Reactions

Canterbury winger Jacob Kiraz has enhanced his State of Origin chances for NSW with a hat-trick of tries in a 38-18 NRL win over the Gold Coast.

Titans coach Des Hasler had earlier dropped representative second-rower David Fifita to the Ipswich Jets in the Queensland Cup.

Fifita was playing 35km to the west of Suncorp Stadium at the same time as his teammates but was unable to inspire the Jets who lost 32-0 to the previously winless Northern Pride.

Jacob Kiraz put his hand up for Origin selection with his performance. Hannah Peters/Getty Images

The Titans had a disastrous start with half Tom Weaver concussed when his head collided with the hip of giant Bulldog forward Viliame Kikau in a fifth minute tackle.

Hasler, now under pressure after the side's fifth loss in a row, moved fullback Jaylan De Groot into a playmaking role as cover but it was not a success.

Kiraz was magnificent for the ladder-leading Bulldogs and is a strong chance to debut for NSW with incumbent Blues wingers Zac Lomax and Brian To'o on the injured list.

It was his aerial prowess, class finishing and willing kick-chase that stood out.

Bulldogs fullback Connor Tracey had a stellar match with his running game a highlight.

Toby Sexton sent up a towering bomb for winger Kiraz to leap high and score.

Australia and New Zealand audiences can now access over 10,000 live ESPN events on Disney+. Sign up to watch the NBA, NHL, MLB, UFC and much more! SIGN UP

Tracey scored next after a sensational late offload from second-rower Jacob Preston.

Against the run of play Titans back-rower Beau Fermor crashed over out wide in a deceptive interchange of passing with Brian Kelly.

The Titans often dish up a potpourri of the bizarre and fantastical and the next try was in that ballpark.

Prop Tino Fa'asuamaleaui, on the fifth tackle, went into halfback mode with a chip and chase that led to a try to centre Phil Sami.

Kelly, who landed just one goal from four attempts, was sin-binned for a professional foul from a scrum and the Titans had let the Bulldogs off the hook.

Canterbury, leading 14-8 at halftime, were off their game for the last 25 minutes of the first half, but a stern chat from coach Cameron Ciraldo got them back on track.

Kiraz scooted over after half-time for his second. He then caught a Sexton bomb with panache to put Preston over.

Bulldogs captain Stephen Crichton carved through threadbare defence to put Kiraz over for his third.

The Titans rallied with Fermor scoring his second and winger Alofiana Khan-Pereira running the length to score his 47th try in as many matches.

The Bulldogs had Preston sin-binned late for a crusher tackle.