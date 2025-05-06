As the NRL season moves beyond Magic Round and heads towards State of Origin, players will be out to impress selectors, while teams will be looking to nail down ladder positions.
We should learn quite a bit this weekend, with the Raiders and Bulldogs battling it out at the top of the ladder, the Sharks and Sea Eagles in a tussle to remain in the Top 8, and the Tigers out to prove they really belong in the finals when they take on the Storm in Melbourne.
Good luck with your tips.
Thursday, May 8
Parramatta Eels vs. Dolphins
CommBank Stadium, 7:50pm (AEST)
Eels: 1. Isaiah Iongi 2. Bailey Simonsson 3. Viliami Penisini 4. Sean Russell 5. Josh Addo-Carr 6. Dylan Brown 7. Mitchell Moses 8. Jack Williams 9. Ryley Smith 10. Junior Paulo 11. Charlie Guymer 12. Kitione Kautoga 13. J'maine Hopgood Bench: 14. Dylan Walker 15. Luca Moretti 16. Jordan Samrani 17. Matt Doorey Reserves: 18. Ryan Matterson 19. Joash Papali'i 20. Dean Hawkins 21. Toni Mataele 22. Brendan Hands
Dolphins: 1. Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow 2. Jamayne Isaako 3. Jake Averillo 4. Herbie Farnworth 5. Jack Bostock 6. Kodi Nikorima 7. Isaiya Katoa 8. Francis Molo 9. Kurt Donoghoe 10. Felise Kaufusi 11. Kulikefu Finefeuiaki 12. Connelly Lemuelu 13. Tom Gilbert Bench: 14. Ray Stone 15. Mark Nicholls 16. Josh Kerr 17. Sean O'Sullivan Reserves: 18. Harrison Graham 19. Oryn Keeley 20. Max Feagai 21. Kenny Bromwich 22. Junior Tupou
Officials
Referee: Touchies: Bunker:
Prediction: The Eels played well last week, but they never really looked like beating the Sharks. The Dolphins scored some second-half tries against the Roosters, but were never in their game either. These two teams continue to be bitter disappointments to their fans and this clash is a tough one to tip. Surely the Dolphins are much better than they showed at Magic Round?
Tip: Dolphins by 10
PointsBet odds: Eels $1.77 (-1.5 $1.85) Dolphins $2.05 (+1.5 $1.95)
Friday, May 9
Newcastle Knights vs. Gold Coast Titans
McDonald Jones Stadium, 6pm (AEST)
Knights: 1. Kalyn Ponga 2. James Schiller 3. Dane Gagai 4. Bradman Best 5. Greg Marzhew 6. Fletcher Sharpe 7. Jack Cogger 8. Jacob Saifiti 9. Phoenix Crossland 10. Leo Thompson 11. Dylan Lucas 12. Kai Pearce-Paul 13. Tyson Frizell Bench: 14. Jayden Brailey 15. Mathew Croker 16. Adam Elliott 17. Brodie Jones Reserves: 18. Thomas Cant 19. Tyson Gamble 20. Kyle McCarthy 21. Matthew Arthur 22. Paul Bryan
Titans: 1. Jaylan De Groot 2. Alofiana Khan-Pereira 3. Brian Kelly 4. Phillip Sami 5. Jojo Fifita 6. AJ Brimson 7. Jayden Campbell 8. Moeaki Fotuaika 9. Sam Verrills 10. Reagan Campbell-Gillard 11. Klese Haas 12. Beau Fermor 13. Tino Fa'asuamaleaui Bench: 14. Chris Randall 15. Iszac Fa'asumaleaui 16. Arama Hau 17. Josiah Pahulu Reserves: 18. Tony Francis 19. Jacob Alick-Wiencke 20. Tukimihia Simpkins 21. Allan Fitzgibbon 22. Sean Mullany
Officials
Referee: Touchies: Bunker:
Prediction: The Knights bounced back to form against a heavily depleted Souths lineup last week, while the Titans were competitive only in parts of their clash with the Bulldogs. The Knights would have gained a lot of confidence out of their win, while the Titans look completely lost. Knights at home, with no real confidence.
Tip: Knights by 4
PointsBet odds: Knights $1.48 (-6.5 $1.90) Titans $2.65 (+6.5 $1.90)
South Sydney Rabbitohs vs. Brisbane Broncos
Accor Stadium, 8pm (AEST)
Rabbitohs: 1. Latrell Mitchell 2. Bayleigh Bentley-Hape 3. Isaiah Tass 4. Campbell Graham 5. Fletcher Myers 6. Jayden Sullivan 7. Jamie Humphreys 8. Jai Arrow 9. Siliva Havili 10. Keaon Koloamatangi 11. Euan Aitken 12. Tallis Duncan 13. Lachlan Hubner Bench: 14. Jye Gray 15. Sean Keppie 16. Davvy Moale 17. Liam Le Blanc Reserves: 18. Tevita Tatola 19. Lewis Dodd 20. Joshua Schuster 21. Shaquai Mitchell 22. Jacob Host
Broncos: 1. Selwyn Cobbo 2. Deine Mariner 3. Kotoni Staggs 4. Gehamat Shibasaki 5. Jesse Arthars 6. Ben Hunt 7. Adam Reynolds 8. Patrick Carrigan 9. Billy Walters 10. Payne Haas 11. Xavier Willison 12. Jordan Riki 13. Kobe Hetherington Bench: 14. Cory Paix 15. Corey Jensen 16. Brendan Piakura 17. Fletcher Baker Reserves: 18. Tyson Smoothy 19. Josiah Karapani 20. Martin Taupau 21. Jaiyden Hunt 22. Delouise Hoeter
Officials
Referee: Touchies: Bunker:
Prediction: The understrength Rabbitohs were blown off the park last week by the Knights, while the Broncos were very ordinary in losing to the Panthers. The Bunnies will still be missing some key players for this one, and surely the Broncos will bounce back with an effort worthy of true premiership hopefuls.
Tip: Broncos by 16
PointsBet odds: Rabbitohs $3.70 (+10.5 $1.90) Broncos $1.28 (-10.5 $1.90)
Saturday, May 10
Canberra Raiders vs. Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs
GIO Stadium, 3pm (AEST)
Raiders: 1. Kaeo Weekes 2. Savelio Tamale 3. Matthew Timoko 4. Sebastian Kris 5. Xavier Savage 6. Ethan Strange 7. Jamal Fogarty 8. Corey Horsburgh 9. Tom Starling 10. Joseph Tapine 11. Hudson Young 12. Matt Nicholson 13. Morgan Smithies Bench: 14. Owen Pattie 15. Zac Hosking 16. Josh Papali'i 17. Ata Mariota Reserves: 18. Manaia Waitere 19. Simi Sasagi 20. Pasami Saulo 21. Trey Mooney 22. Danny Levi
Bulldogs: 1. Connor Tracey 2. Jacob Kiraz 3. Bronson Xerri 4. Stephen Crichton 5. Marcelo Montoya 6. Matt Burton 7. Toby Sexton 8. Max King 9. Reed Mahoney 10. Daniel Suluka-Fifita 11. Viliame Kikau 12. Jacob Preston 13. Jaeman Salmon Bench: 14. Kurt Mann 15. Harry Hayes 16. Kurtis Morrin 17. Bailey Hayward Reserves: 19. Blake Taaffe 20. Blake Wilson 21. Lipoi Hopoi 22. Luke Smith 23. Drew Hutchison
Officials
Referee: Touchies: Bunker:
Prediction: What a clash this promises to be, the two form teams of the competition in a battle at the top of the ladder. The Bulldogs were scrappy at times in beating the Titans last week, while the Raiders managed to squeak home with plenty of luck in golden point against the Storm. The only other time the Bulldogs faced a top team this year, they were flogged by the Broncos, so I'm not convinced they are up to the current Raiders standard as yet.
Tip: Raiders by 8
PointsBet odds: Raiders $1.70 (-2.5 $1.95) Bulldogs $2.15 (+2.5 $1.85)
St George Illawarra Dragons vs. New Zealand Warriors
WIN Stadium, 5:30pm (AEST)
Dragons: 1. Clinton Gutherson 2. Tyrell Sloan 3. Moses Suli 4. Valentine Holmes 5. Corey Allan 6. Kyle Flanagan 7. Lyhkan King-Togia 8. Toby Couchman 9. Damien Cook 10. David Klemmer 11. Dylan Egan 12. Jaydn Su'A 13. Hamish Stewart Bench: 14. Jacob Liddle 15. Jack de Belin 16. Luciano Leilua 17. Loko Jnr Pasifiki Tonga Reserves: 18. Nathan Lawson 19. Raymond Faitala-Mariner 20. Lachlan Ilias 21. Blake Lawrie 22. Finau Latu
Warriors: 1. Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad 2. Dallin Watene-Zelezniak 3. Adam Pompey 4. Kurt Capewell 5. Taine Tuaupiki 6. Chanel Harris-Tavita 7. Luke Metcalf 8. Jackson Ford 9. Wayde Egan 10. Mitchell Barnett 11. Leka Halasima 12. Marata Niukore 13. Erin Clark Bench: 14. Samuel Healey 15. Jacob Laban 16. Demitric Vaimauga 17. Bunty Afoa Reserves: 18. Te Maire Martin 20. Tanah Boyd 21. Tanner Stowers-Smith 22. Roger Tuivasa-Sheck 23. Eddie Ieremia
Officials
Referee: Touchies: Bunker:
Prediction: The Dragons were chasing the Tigers all evening last week, as their own errors cost them dearly. The Warriors built a strong lead against the Cowboys and managed to hold on as they charged home in the second half. The Dragons will lift at WIN and they really need to, but the Warriors look to be a new, more consistent unit this season and won't let the two points escape them.
Tip: Warriors by 10
PointsBet odds: Dragons $2.15 (+2.5 $1.90) Warriors $1.70 (-2.5 $1.90)
North Queensland Cowboys vs. Penrith Panthers
Queensland Country Bank Stadium, 7:35pm (AEST)
Cowboys: 1. Scott Drinkwater 2. Robert Derby 3. Jaxon Purdue 4. Viliami Vailea 5. Murray Taulagi 6. Tom Dearden 7. Jake Clifford 8. Jordan McLean 9. Reece Robson 10. Jason Taumalolo 11. John Bateman 12. Jeremiah Nanai 13. Sam McIntyre Bench: 14. Harrison Edwards 15. Thomas Mikaele 16. Griffin Neame 17. Coen Hess Reserves: 18. Zac Laybutt 19. Thomas Duffy 20. Semi Valemei 21. Karl Lawton 22. Kai O'Donnell
Panthers: 1. Dylan Edwards 2. Paul Alamoti 3. Izack Tago 4. Luke Garner 5. Brian To'o 6. Blaize Talagi 7. Nathan Cleary 8. Moses Leota 9. Mitch Kenny 10. Lindsay Smith 11. Isaiah Papali'i 12. Liam Martin 13. Isaah Yeo Bench: 14. Brad Schneider 15. Liam Henry 16. Luron Patea 17. Thomas Jenkins Reserves: 18. Luke Sommerton 19. Matt Eisenhuth 20. Casey McLean 21. Daine Laurie 22. Trent Toelau
Officials
Referee: Touchies: Bunker:
Prediction: The Cowboys charged home last week against the Warriors, but started too poorly to deserve any real chance of winning. The Panthers were almost back to the very best in dismantling the Broncos. We have not correctly tipped the Panthers all year, so you might be best taking the opposite of this tip.
Tip: Cowboys by 8
PointsBet odds: Cowboys $2.35 (+3.5 $2) Panthers $1.60 (-3.5 $1.80)
Sunday, May 11
Melbourne Storm vs. Wests Tigers
AAMI Park, 2pm (AEST)
Storm: 1. Ryan Papenhuyzen 2. Sualauvi Faalogo 3. Grant Anderson 4. Nick Meaney 5. Xavier Coates 6. Cameron Munster 7. Jahrome Hughes 8. Stefano Utoikamanu 9. Bronson Garlick 10. Josh King 11. Shawn Blore 12. Eliesa Katoa 13. Trent Loiero Bench: 14. Tyran Wishart 15. Alec MacDonald 16. Tui Kamikamica 17. Joe Chan Reserves: 18. Ativalu Lisati 19. Lazarus Vaalepu 20. Kane Bradley 21. Keagan Russell-Smith 22. Nelson Asofa-Solomona
Tigers: 1. Jahream Bula 2. Sunia Turuva 3. Adam Doueihi 4. Brent Naden 5. Charlie Staines 6. Lachlan Galvin 7. Jarome Luai 8. Terrell May 9. Apisai Koroisau 10. Fonua Pole 11. Samuela Fainu 12. Alex Seyfarth 13. Alex Twal Bench: 14. Tallyn Da Silva 15. Royce Hunt 16. Jack Bird 17. Sione Fainu Reserves: 18. Tony Sukkar 19. Heath Mason 20. Solomona Faataape 21. Josh Feledy 22. Tristan Hope
Officials
Referee: Touchies: Bunker:
Prediction: The Storm were unlucky to lose in golden point to the Raiders last week, but they did display enough ill-discipline to drive coach Craig Bellamy up the wall. The Tigers were involved in a genuine battle with the Dragons before drawing clear. The Storm do not like losing two in a row, so if the Tigers can upset them in Melbourne, it will truly be time to start celebrating a long overdue return to the finals.
Tip: Storm by 10
PointsBet odds: Storm $1.20 (-14.5 $1.85) Tigers $4.60 (+14.5 $1.95)
Manly Warringah Sea Eagles vs. Cronulla Sutherland Sharks
4 Pines Park, 4:05pm (AEST)
Sea Eagles: 1. Tom Trbojevic 2. Jason Saab 3. Tolutau Koula 4. Reuben Garrick 5. Lehi Hopoate 6. Luke Brooks 7. Daly Cherry-Evans 8. Jake Trbojevic 9. Jake Simpkin 10. Siosiua Taukeiaho 11. Haumole Olakau'atu 12. Ben Trbojevic 13. Jazz Tevaga Bench: 14. Tommy Talau 15. Corey Waddell 16. Ethan Bullemor 17. Nathan Brown Reserves: 18. Caleb Navale 19. Clayton Faulalo 20. Jakob Arthur 21. Michael Chee Kam 22. Aitasi James
Sharks: 1. William Kennedy 2. Samuel Stonestreet 3. Jesse Ramien 4. KL Iro 5. Ronaldo Mulitalo 6. Braydon Trindall 7. Nicho Hynes 8. Addin Fonua-Blake 9. Blayke Brailey 10. Oregon Kaufusi 11. Briton Nikora 12. Billy Burns 13. Cameron McInnes Bench: 14. Daniel Atkinson 15. Jesse Colquhoun 16. Braden Hamlin-Uele 17. Thomas Hazelton Reserves: 18. Jayden Berrell 19. Tuku Hau Tapuha 20. Hohepa Puru 21. Niwhai Puru 22. Chris Veaila
Officials
Referee: Touchies: Bunker:
Prediction: Manly had last week off and so avoided the slog in the slippery Brisbane conditions. The week before Tom Trbojevic returned as they beat the Panthers. The Sharks were well in control of their game last week against the Eels. This is a tough game to pick, but the Sea Eagles may have the edge at home.
Tip: Sea Eagles by 8
PointsBet odds: Sea Eagles $1.67 (-2.5 $1.90) Sharks $2.20 (+2.5 $1.90)
BYE: Roosters:
All odds correct at time of publication. Check pointsbet.com.au for the latest.