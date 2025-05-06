Open Extended Reactions

As the NRL season moves beyond Magic Round and heads towards State of Origin, players will be out to impress selectors, while teams will be looking to nail down ladder positions.

We should learn quite a bit this weekend, with the Raiders and Bulldogs battling it out at the top of the ladder, the Sharks and Sea Eagles in a tussle to remain in the Top 8, and the Tigers out to prove they really belong in the finals when they take on the Storm in Melbourne.

Good luck with your tips.

Thursday, May 8

CommBank Stadium, 7:50pm (AEST)

Eels: 1. Isaiah Iongi 2. Bailey Simonsson 3. Viliami Penisini 4. Sean Russell 5. Josh Addo-Carr 6. Dylan Brown 7. Mitchell Moses 8. Jack Williams 9. Ryley Smith 10. Junior Paulo 11. Charlie Guymer 12. Kitione Kautoga 13. J'maine Hopgood Bench: 14. Dylan Walker 15. Luca Moretti 16. Jordan Samrani 17. Matt Doorey Reserves: 18. Ryan Matterson 19. Joash Papali'i 20. Dean Hawkins 21. Toni Mataele 22. Brendan Hands

Dolphins: 1. Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow 2. Jamayne Isaako 3. Jake Averillo 4. Herbie Farnworth 5. Jack Bostock 6. Kodi Nikorima 7. Isaiya Katoa 8. Francis Molo 9. Kurt Donoghoe 10. Felise Kaufusi 11. Kulikefu Finefeuiaki 12. Connelly Lemuelu 13. Tom Gilbert Bench: 14. Ray Stone 15. Mark Nicholls 16. Josh Kerr 17. Sean O'Sullivan Reserves: 18. Harrison Graham 19. Oryn Keeley 20. Max Feagai 21. Kenny Bromwich 22. Junior Tupou

Officials

Prediction: The Eels played well last week, but they never really looked like beating the Sharks. The Dolphins scored some second-half tries against the Roosters, but were never in their game either. These two teams continue to be bitter disappointments to their fans and this clash is a tough one to tip. Surely the Dolphins are much better than they showed at Magic Round?

Tip: Dolphins by 10

PointsBet odds: Eels $1.77 (-1.5 $1.85) Dolphins $2.05 (+1.5 $1.95)

Friday, May 9

McDonald Jones Stadium, 6pm (AEST)

Knights: 1. Kalyn Ponga 2. James Schiller 3. Dane Gagai 4. Bradman Best 5. Greg Marzhew 6. Fletcher Sharpe 7. Jack Cogger 8. Jacob Saifiti 9. Phoenix Crossland 10. Leo Thompson 11. Dylan Lucas 12. Kai Pearce-Paul 13. Tyson Frizell Bench: 14. Jayden Brailey 15. Mathew Croker 16. Adam Elliott 17. Brodie Jones Reserves: 18. Thomas Cant 19. Tyson Gamble 20. Kyle McCarthy 21. Matthew Arthur 22. Paul Bryan

Titans: 1. Jaylan De Groot 2. Alofiana Khan-Pereira 3. Brian Kelly 4. Phillip Sami 5. Jojo Fifita 6. AJ Brimson 7. Jayden Campbell 8. Moeaki Fotuaika 9. Sam Verrills 10. Reagan Campbell-Gillard 11. Klese Haas 12. Beau Fermor 13. Tino Fa'asuamaleaui Bench: 14. Chris Randall 15. Iszac Fa'asumaleaui 16. Arama Hau 17. Josiah Pahulu Reserves: 18. Tony Francis 19. Jacob Alick-Wiencke 20. Tukimihia Simpkins 21. Allan Fitzgibbon 22. Sean Mullany

Officials

Prediction: The Knights bounced back to form against a heavily depleted Souths lineup last week, while the Titans were competitive only in parts of their clash with the Bulldogs. The Knights would have gained a lot of confidence out of their win, while the Titans look completely lost. Knights at home, with no real confidence.

Tip: Knights by 4

PointsBet odds: Knights $1.48 (-6.5 $1.90) Titans $2.65 (+6.5 $1.90)

Accor Stadium, 8pm (AEST)

Rabbitohs: 1. Latrell Mitchell 2. Bayleigh Bentley-Hape 3. Isaiah Tass 4. Campbell Graham 5. Fletcher Myers 6. Jayden Sullivan 7. Jamie Humphreys 8. Jai Arrow 9. Siliva Havili 10. Keaon Koloamatangi 11. Euan Aitken 12. Tallis Duncan 13. Lachlan Hubner Bench: 14. Jye Gray 15. Sean Keppie 16. Davvy Moale 17. Liam Le Blanc Reserves: 18. Tevita Tatola 19. Lewis Dodd 20. Joshua Schuster 21. Shaquai Mitchell 22. Jacob Host

Broncos: 1. Selwyn Cobbo 2. Deine Mariner 3. Kotoni Staggs 4. Gehamat Shibasaki 5. Jesse Arthars 6. Ben Hunt 7. Adam Reynolds 8. Patrick Carrigan 9. Billy Walters 10. Payne Haas 11. Xavier Willison 12. Jordan Riki 13. Kobe Hetherington Bench: 14. Cory Paix 15. Corey Jensen 16. Brendan Piakura 17. Fletcher Baker Reserves: 18. Tyson Smoothy 19. Josiah Karapani 20. Martin Taupau 21. Jaiyden Hunt 22. Delouise Hoeter

Officials

Prediction: The understrength Rabbitohs were blown off the park last week by the Knights, while the Broncos were very ordinary in losing to the Panthers. The Bunnies will still be missing some key players for this one, and surely the Broncos will bounce back with an effort worthy of true premiership hopefuls.

Tip: Broncos by 16

PointsBet odds: Rabbitohs $3.70 (+10.5 $1.90) Broncos $1.28 (-10.5 $1.90)

Matt Burton returns from suspension. Phil Walter/Getty Images

Saturday, May 10

GIO Stadium, 3pm (AEST)

Raiders: 1. Kaeo Weekes 2. Savelio Tamale 3. Matthew Timoko 4. Sebastian Kris 5. Xavier Savage 6. Ethan Strange 7. Jamal Fogarty 8. Corey Horsburgh 9. Tom Starling 10. Joseph Tapine 11. Hudson Young 12. Matt Nicholson 13. Morgan Smithies Bench: 14. Owen Pattie 15. Zac Hosking 16. Josh Papali'i 17. Ata Mariota Reserves: 18. Manaia Waitere 19. Simi Sasagi 20. Pasami Saulo 21. Trey Mooney 22. Danny Levi

Bulldogs: 1. Connor Tracey 2. Jacob Kiraz 3. Bronson Xerri 4. Stephen Crichton 5. Marcelo Montoya 6. Matt Burton 7. Toby Sexton 8. Max King 9. Reed Mahoney 10. Daniel Suluka-Fifita 11. Viliame Kikau 12. Jacob Preston 13. Jaeman Salmon Bench: 14. Kurt Mann 15. Harry Hayes 16. Kurtis Morrin 17. Bailey Hayward Reserves: 19. Blake Taaffe 20. Blake Wilson 21. Lipoi Hopoi 22. Luke Smith 23. Drew Hutchison

Officials

Prediction: What a clash this promises to be, the two form teams of the competition in a battle at the top of the ladder. The Bulldogs were scrappy at times in beating the Titans last week, while the Raiders managed to squeak home with plenty of luck in golden point against the Storm. The only other time the Bulldogs faced a top team this year, they were flogged by the Broncos, so I'm not convinced they are up to the current Raiders standard as yet.

Tip: Raiders by 8

PointsBet odds: Raiders $1.70 (-2.5 $1.95) Bulldogs $2.15 (+2.5 $1.85)