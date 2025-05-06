Open Extended Reactions

The 2025 NRL season is set to once again be challenging for tippers. There has been some key player movements during the offseason as clubs look to turn their fortunes around or maintain their dominance. Tipping eight winners each weekend is going to be near impossible, so each week we'll give you some extra help with three standout games.

The sure thing

South Sydney Rabbitohs vs. Brisbane Broncos, Accor Stadium, Friday May 9, 8pm (AEST)

The Broncos let me down badly last weekend in the slippery Brisbane conditions. After scoring the first try and looking really sharp early, they fell apart like a paper towel in the torrential rain. The Panthers really did a number on them and raised all kinds of doubts over whether they really are contenders this season.

The Rabbitohs are suffering their way through a mountain of injuries, but welcome back a few big names for this clash. They were blown away early by the Knights last week and were unable to work their way back into the contest at all. They are still well short of their best going into this one and although they are hosting, they really should not trouble the Broncos.

It is time for the Brisbane side to step up and show their fans that they are serious about this season.

Round 10 sure thing: Broncos

The Rabbitohs could not stop th Knights early. Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images

The toss of the coin

Manly Sea Eagles vs. Cronulla Sutherland Sharks, 4 Pines Park, Sunday May 11, 4:05pm (AEST)

These two met in the Round 6 toss of the coin game, where the Sharks were triumphant in Perth. Manly were without Tom Trbojevic for that clash. He returns with one game and a week off under his belt for this one and his Sea Eagles will be on home turf and keen to solidify their place in the Top 8.

The Sharks were comfortable winners last week against the Eels without ever extending themselves. There are still doubts over their ability against top sides and if the Sea Eagles want to be considered a top side, they really must win this one at home.

Once again, this game may not even be a close one, but picking which team comes out on top seems to be a toss of the coin decision.

Toss of the coin game winner: Sea Eagles

The roughie

Parramatta Eels vs. Dolphins, CommBank Stadium, Thursday May 8, 7:50pm (AEST)

The Eels have shown much improvement since the return of Mitchell Moses, but were well contained last week by the Sharks. The Dolphins were very disappointing in their loss to the Roosters.

There simply has to be more upside to the Dolphins than the Eels at this stage of their roster redevelopment. Of course, footy games are never won on paper, but the Dolphins look so much better on paper and really have to start producing in their third season.

At home, with Moses in charge, the favoured Eels should win this clash, but the Dolphins only need click and they can pile on the points against a side that has been generally poor when under pressure.

Round 10 roughie: Dolphins

Click here for a full guide to NRL Round 10.