Jacob Preston's State of Origin dream is over, after the Canterbury second-rower was found guilty of a crusher tackle and handed a four-game ban.

A dejected Preston looked on as the NRL judiciary delivered the verdict on Tuesday, ruling he was careless in his tackle on Tino Fa'asuamaleaui.

Preston's pain is doubled by the fact he could have copped a fine if not for two previous offences this year, but will now instead miss a month of football.

The NSW hopeful will miss games against Canberra, Sydney Roosters, Dolphins and Parramatta, and not play again before teams are picked for Origin II.

Jacob Preston of the Bulldogs has been found guilty of a crusher tackle at the NRL Judiciary. Hannah Peters/Getty Images

In an hour-long hearing at NRL headquarters, Preston's legal team claimed Fa'asuamaleaui had a propensity to hit and spin his back into defenders in tackles.

Preston also claimed that had prompted the Bulldogs to discuss ways to tackle the Queensland forward safely before the game, while limiting his ability to offload.

Defence lawyer Paul McGirr showed the panel at least 12 separate runs from Fa'asuamaleaui in Sunday's match, where he turned his back into tackles.

"Generally he will run the ball up and hit and spin and look to offload or gain post-contact metres while threatening to offload," Preston said.

"We practice ways that are safe, we always prioritise the duty of care of players."

Preston said his right arm became "wedged" in Fa'asuamaleaui's armpit, meaning he initially struggled to release the Titans' stars legs.

"I was trying to make sure I don't put him in a vulnerable position ... I am conscious of the position he could fall into," Preston said.

"I am trying to rip my right arm out and put it on the front of his body to avoid putting him in a dangerous position ... such as the crusher tackle."

Preston contested claims from the NRL's lawyer, Lachlan Gyles, that he had added to the force on Fa'asuamaleaui's head by leaving the ground in the tackle.

Gyles also claimed there was no evidence to suggest Preston did try to remove his arm, a point the Bulldogs second-rower flatly rejected.

"My arm is stuck and I have a duty of care to get it out and that's what I tried to do," Preston said.

"As my arm comes out that's when I lose my feet simultaneously"

But the panel of Tony Puletua and Paul Simpkins took less than 15 minutes to agree with Gyles, pointing to Preston's feet leaving the ground as their main issue.

Preston's ban means he joins Sitili Tupouniua and Josh Curran as suspended Bulldogs, ahead of their top-of-the-table clash with the Raiders on Saturday.