WA signs $65.6m deal to create new NRL franchise

Perth will have a six-month runway to plan an assault on the NRL player market, after the Bears entry to the competition was officially rubber-stamped for as early as 2027.

The Western Australian government and the ARL Commission officially signed off on a $65.6 million deal on Wednesday, with full details to be confirmed Thursday.

WA Fans plea for an NRL team during Round 6 Sharks vs Sea Eagles at Perth Stadium. Photo by Paul Kane/Getty Images

Both NRL chief executive Andrew Abdo and ARL Commission chairman Peter V'landys were in Perth as confirmation of the deal came through.

It will likely see the Bears enter the competition in 2027, although there is still some scope for their entry to be delayed 12 months if required.

The agreement ended more than a year of speculation over Perth's admission as an expansion franchise, which has routinely appeared locked in before regular setbacks.

As recently as last month WA Premier Roger Cook had accused the NRL of treating his state like a "cash cow", before a last-ditch return to the negotiating table brokered a deal.

"We've secured a new WA NRL club for Western Australia!" Cook said in a statement on Wednesday.

"This is a great day for sports fans and a great day for the WA economy."

"Perth will now join Sydney, Brisbane and Melbourne as cities that host both NRL and AFL sides, and I'd back us to compete just as hard at NRL as we do at AFL.

"So, now let's get behind our new NRL side as we put the 'national' in NRL!"

A return of the Bears' moniker will end 25 years of pain for long-suffering North Sydney fans, and mark a return to the West after the Perth Reds' exit in 1997.

Thursday's announcement will need to kick off a fast-moving beast.

The NRL must appoint a board to run the club, with a vow to have at least three directors - including the chair - coming from WA.

A coach must then be appointed by that board, with Brad Arthur the early favourite and Sam Burgess also known to be interested.

The coach and his football staff will then be able to hit the open market on November 1, assuming entry for 2027 is confirmed before Papua New Guinea's arrival as the 19th team in 2028.

Melbourne pair Ryan Papenhuyzen and Jahrome Hughes, along with Brisbane prop Payne Haas, headline a list of more than 150 players off contract at the end of 2026.

The ARL Commission will own Perth's license for at least the first five years, before the club transitions to a member's-owned entity.

The cCommission will therefore cover the initial costs of the franchise, with the WA government providing $60 million in assistance.

At least $35 million of that will go into pathways football in the state, while there is no commitment to an upgrade of HBF Park in the deal.

Another $5.6 million will also be tipped in for match-day support and marketing, while the NRL will not charge any license fee.

"The ARLC has accepted our position that the club should not be charged a license fee and that every dollar in direct financial assistance provided by the WA Government be spent in WA," Cook said.

"I'd like to thank the ARLC for the robust negotiations we've undertaken, as both parties have sought to get the best deal for our stakeholders."