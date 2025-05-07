Open Extended Reactions

Queensland coach Tahnee Norris has resisted the chance to make sweeping changes despite needing to win game two to save the women's Origin series, with only one new face on the bench.

Brisbane Broncos forward Chelsea Lenarduzzi replaces Destiny Brill, who will move to the extended reserves as Queensland try to keep their dreams of retaining the shield alive.

The Blues celebrate winning game one of the Women's State of Origin series. Photo by Hannah Peters/Getty Images

Lenarduzzi has played for Queensland six times since 2017 and gives some added size to the Maroons, who lost the opener 32-12 at Suncorp Stadium on May 1.

"I wanted to bolster the size in our middle, and Chelsea gives us that," Norris said.

"I'm excited to see what Duzzi (Lenarduzzi) can bring to the team. She's got a big frame and workrate, so it'll be good for us.

"I am disappointed for Destiny after she missed out, but I am eager to see what game two will look like."

NSW go into game two at Allianz Stadium on May 15 with an unchanged starting 17, although there is one change on the extended bench.

North Queensland playmaker Kirra Dibb drops out of the squad to be replaced by Sydney Roosters winger Brydie Parker.

The Sky Blues can wrap up the series with victory while Queensland will be hoping for a repeat of last year, after winning the series despite losing the first game.

WOMEN'S ORIGIN GAME TWO TEAMS:

NSW

Abbi Church, Jaime Chapman, Jessica Sergis, Isabelle Kelly, Jayme Fressard, Tiana Penitani Gray, Jesse Southwell, Simaima Taufa, Keeley Davis, Ellie Johnston, Kezie Apps, Yasmin Clydsdale, Olivia Kernick. Interchange: Jocelyn Kelleher, Kennedy Cherrington, Sarah Togatuki, Emma Verran. Reserves: Shaylee Bent, Olivia Higgins, Brydie Parker.

QUEENSLAND

Tamika Upton, Julia Robinson, Shenae Ciesiolka, Rory Owen, Jasmine Peters, Tarryn Aiken, Ali Brigginshaw, Makenzie Weale, Lauren Brown, Jessika Elliston, Sienna Lofipo, Romy Teitzel, Keilee Joseph. Interchange: Jada Ferguson, Sophie Holyman, Chelsea Lenarduzzi, Tavarna Papalii. Reserves: Georgia Hannaway, Destiny Brill, Hayley Maddick.