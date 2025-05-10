Metcalf sinks Dragons to put Warriors in NRL top two

Open Extended Reactions

The Warriors are off to their best start to a season in more than 20 years, going second on the ladder after Luke Metcalf kicked them to a 15-14 NRL win over St George Illawarra.

After the Warriors let a 14-0 early, they looked set to be the fourth team to fall victim to a comeback in two days on Saturday night in Wollongong.

But while the Dragons got the score back level with 28 minutes left, Metcalf proved the difference as the 26-year-old's breakthrough season continued.

With 10 minutes to play, the half seemingly caught the Dragons unaware when he nailed a field goal from 25 metres out with no kick pressure to put the Warriors up.

Leka Halasima and Adam Pompey of the Warriors. Photo by Jason McCawley/Getty Images

Valentine Holmes then had a shot to level it for the Dragons with five minutes to go from 30 metres out, but struck it poorly to the right of the posts.

Holmes then had a chance to take another shot from long range, but instead ran the ball and grubber-kicked ahead but failed to regather.

The Warriors' win came despite the Dragons scoring more tries, with Metcalf's kicking off the tee also proving the difference.

Considered among the contenders for the wooden spoon before the season started, the Warriors are now clear in second spot ahead of Canberra.

It marks the first time they have been in the NRL's top two in round 10 or later since 2002, while their 7-2 start is also the equal best in the club's history.

And Metcalf has been behind much of that, leading the Warriors into life without retired halfback Shaun Johnson.

The No.7 got the Warriors' first try on Saturday, dummying his way through Luciano Leilua and Lyhkan King-Togia to score after impressive lead up play from Erin Clark.

Australia and New Zealand audiences can now access over 10,000 live ESPN events on Disney+. Sign up to watch the NBA, NHL, MLB, UFC and much more! SIGN UP

After the Dragons bombed a try from a Clint Gutherson break on the previous set, the Warriors made them pay when Taine Tauapiki scored off a Metcalf kick.

The half also had a role in the Warriors' next, when his cross-field kick was inch perfect and Taine Tuaupiki capitalised in the corner.

And while the Dragons mounted a comeback, it was the Warriors' game management under Metcalf that ultimately won out in the end.

For the Dragons, it is a case of the same old story after three wins from their opening nine games.

They did well to get back into the contest with a hot start to the second half, and looked like they had all the momentum when Corey Allan levelled the scores.

But this is the third game this year the Dragons haven't got it right at the death, despite axing Lachlan Ilias and bringing in Lyhkan King-Togia at No.7 a fortnight ago.

It also marked the second time this year they have lost a game after failing to put pressure on a field goal kicker, after their round-two loss to South Sydney.