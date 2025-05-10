Cowboys miss four field goals in draw with Panthers

Open Extended Reactions

North Queensland will rue missing four field goal attempts in a tense 30-30 draw with Penrith, whose five-eighth Blaize Talagi had a career-best game in Townsville.

Jake Clifford and Scott Drinkwater each missed two shots at game-winners - one apiece from close range - as the Cowboys dominated field position during 10 minutes of extra time.

"That's two weeks on the trot we're in winning positions and couldn't get it done," said Cowboys coach Todd Payten.

"I'm sure I'll feel a little bit better about it tomorrow but right at the moment it's just frustration."

Nathan Cleary of the Panthers. Photo by Ian Hitchcock/Getty Images

Penrith's notorious game-winner Nathan Cleary had only one chance of his own in extra time on Saturday night but the strike was charged down by Harrison Edwards and Drinkwater.

The Panthers will wonder what might have been had Mitch Kenny passed to Cleary when the halfback was in position for a shot late in regulation time, instead of inexplicably shifting left on the last tackle.

The four-time reigning premiers also regretted giving up a 12-point lead twice in the game, the second time when the Cowboys scored twice in two minutes late.

"Whenever that happens you feel a little bit disappointed," said Panthers coach Ivan Cleary.

"I feel like we should've definitely closed it out in the second half but having said that, once it was 30-all, I think we did quite well to not lose."

Talagi continued his rise to help the Panthers in the fight to salvage their slow-starting season, while the Cowboys move into the top eight to finish the round.

Prized recruit Talagi was unable to break into the team when Penrith fell to the Cowboys in round five but had a hand in all five of their tries this time around.

Talagi managed a one-handed offload to help in-form Isaiah Papali'i open the scoring inside five minutes, with the five-eighth then throwing the last ball for Luke Garner's first.

Australia and New Zealand audiences can now access over 10,000 live ESPN events on Disney+. Sign up to watch the NBA, NHL, MLB, UFC and much more! SIGN UP

With his boot, Talagi threaded a grubber kick for Garner to complete his double in the first half and then channelled Cleary by sending a perfect kick over the defensive line for Tom Jenkins to score.

Talagi then put the Panthers ahead by 12 points by scoring a try of his own following a knock-on in the in-goal from Cowboys winger Robert Derby, who had a hellish night.

"He's certainly on the right trajectory," coach Cleary said of Talagi.

"He's a bit like the moment Blaize, when he gets the ball, both coaches hold their breath. But that's what we love about him, he just comes to the game, gets better all the time.

"I'm really enjoying him being part of our team."

The Cowboys locked the scores at 30 scoring twice in quick succession in the final 10 minutes, with Derby first redeeming himself on the right before Drinkwater found Tom Dearden in support.

Fighting to hold his NSW fullback jersey from in-form James Tedesco, Penrith's Dylan Edwards had a quieter performance than he'd have liked, notably dropping a Dearden kick to put the Panthers under early pressure.

He finished with 190 metres and one tackle break in his final game before State of Origin teams are picked, with the Panthers on the bye next weekend.