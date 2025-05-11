Record-breaking Paps helps Storm embarrass Tigers

Ryan Papenhuyzen has given NSW State of Origin selectors a timely reminder of his value, helping Melbourne deliver a Mother's Day massacre with a crushing 64-0 win over a hapless Wests Tigers.

The Storm raced to a 34-0 lead by halftime in their Sunday afternoon clash at AAMI Park, then answered coach Craig Bellamy's demand to keep their opponents scoreless.

A record-breaking Papenhuyzen was almost untouchable as he scored three times in the opening 17 minutes, using his game smarts and speed to cut the Tigers defence to shreds.

The electric fullback then crossed for his fourth try in the 46th minute to equal his previous best try tally.

Papenhuyzen's goal-kicking brought up a personal tally of 36 points, breaking Matt Geyer's 26-year-old record for the most points by a Storm player in a match.

The result also equalled Melbourne's biggest ever win, which coincidentally came against Wests Tigers in 2001.

A record-breaking Papenhuyzen was almost untouchable as he scored three times in the opening 17 minutes, using his game smarts and speed to cut the Tigers defence to shreds. Mike Owen/Getty Images

Still waiting to make his Origin debut, Papenhuyzen put his hand up to wear the NSW No.1 jersey or for a utility role when the squad is named next week.

Coach Benji Marshall was part of the most recent Wests Tigers side to beat the Storm, back in 2018, with lock Alex Twal the only player remaining from that line-up.

But those celebratory times were a distant memory as Melbourne gave the Tigers, who entered the match on the back of two wins, a premiership reality check.

Marshall described the performance as embarrassing.

"We've got to be better than that, we've built standards that we want to live by and today we didn't live by any of them," the coach said.

"Everyone's disappointed, embarrassed, probably a few other words you could use.

"There's losing the game and then there's being beaten, and we got actually beat today.

"We've got a team that usually fights for everything and I just didn't see the same fight today."

Nelson Asofa-Solomona, one of only two Storm players remaining from the 2018 side who suffered a one-point loss to Wests, had a barnstorming game off the bench with eight tackle busts.

Playing only his second match of the season due to suspension, concussion and then fitness issues, the giant prop gave the Tigers' right-hand side defence nightmares, then charged over for a second-half try.

Australia and New Zealand audiences can now access over 10,000 live ESPN events on Disney+. Sign up to watch the NBA, NHL, MLB, UFC and much more! SIGN UP

The Storm hit the 50-0 mark with 20 minutes left on the clock, with second-rower Eli Katoa running on to a Cameron Munster pass.

Full-time couldn't have come soon enough for the visitors.

But Melbourne weren't done, with tries by Munster and Bronson Garlick adding to the misery as the hosts sought to make a statement after blowing a likely victory over Canberra last round due to poor discipline.

Coach Bellamy was delighted they kept their opponents from crossing the line, as well as their points spree.

"For me it's always probably the defensive game, and we probably haven't stood up to those standards that we probably expected earlier in the year," he said.

"It's only one breath, but it was much improved as the Tigers can throw plenty at you, so that was the most pleasing thing for me, but I thought we scored some really good tries as well.

"It was a pretty complete performance."