Mam stars, put on report in Souths-Logan comeback

There was high drama in Ezra Mam's rugby league return for Souths-Logan, with the star Brisbane playmaker put on report before playing a starring role in a 66-10 win over Western Clydesdales.

Mam, in his first tackle of the match, collected Clydesdales prop Lachlan Mears-Crabbe high in the Queensland Cup clash at Davies Park.

He faces a nervous wait from the QRL match review committee as the Broncos sweat on his availability for Sunday's clash with St George Illawarra.

Mam was playing his first game following a nine-week suspension by the NRL after he pleaded guilty to driving unlicensed and with drugs in his system when he had a head-on collision on October 18 last year.

The 22-year-old, playing halfback and on his preferred left side, scored a first-half try with a typically scything run and was in scintillating form before being replaced in the 47th minute.

Ezra Mam is seen during the Brisbane Broncos NRL training session in March. Photo by Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images

Mam was a bit rusty early, as was to be expected, before turning it on with three try assists.

"It definitely feels good to be back on the field. It is a great feeling to be back doing what I love," Mam said.

"I'm not even thinking about (playing NRL) at the moment. It is just about recovering well and enjoying this moment. "It is first game back and I'd be lying if I said I was ready. I'm just grateful to be back."

The match review committee meets on Monday afternoon to review all incidents from the round, including Mam's, and will release the charge sheet on Tuesday morning.

Magpies assistant coach Justin Hodges said he was confident Mam would not be charged.

"It was a good shot. We don't see enough of that," Hodges said.

"He didn't hit him high. We were blowing up about that. He will be fine.

"He was outstanding. That just shows the type of player he is. He is too good to be playing here, but obviously it is a privilege to have him.

"He is a first-grade player. I'm pretty sure he will be back up there (in the NRL) next week."

Mam was playing on an oval and for a team very familiar to him. In 2021 he was Queensland Cup rookie of the year while playing for the Magpies when he scored two hat-tricks of tries, including one at Davies Park.

Sunday's clash was his 19th Cup match for the club.

Mam's return has come at just the right time for the Broncos in more ways than one. They are in the midst of a slump, with one win from their past five games.

Regular five-eighth Ben Hunt suffered a hamstring injury in the 22-14 loss to South Sydney on Friday night and is set to miss four to six weeks.

Half Jock Madden, a back-up option, is set for surgery on a ruptured pec sustained in the Queensland Cup and is facing three months on the sidelines.

In a twist of fate, Mam played alongside former Broncos playmaker Anthony Milford.

Milford was a late withdrawal four years ago when Mam was called into the Magpies side to play CQ Capras for his Cup debut in Rockhampton, when he scored three tries and announced himself as a player of rare talent.