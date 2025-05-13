Open Extended Reactions

The NRL season rolls on towards State of Origin, with this weekend being the last opportunity for players to impress before selection for Game I. As usual the draw has thrown up some cracking contests, including the Bulldogs hosting the Roosters, the Dolphins taking on the Warriors, and the Sharks swimming directly into a Storm.

Good luck with your tips.

Friday, May 16

McDonald Jones Stadium, 6pm (AEST)

Knights: 1. Kalyn Ponga 2. James Schiller 3. Dane Gagai 4. Bradman Best 5. Fletcher Hunt 6. Fletcher Sharpe 7. Jack Cogger 8. Jacob Saifiti 9. Phoenix Crossland 10. Tyson Frizell 11. Dylan Lucas 12. Kai Pearce-Paul 13. Adam Elliott Bench: 14. Jayden Brailey 15. Mathew Croker 16. Thomas Cant 17. Brodie Jones Reserves: 18. Jack Hetherington 19. Tyson Gamble 20. Matthew Arthur 21. Kyle McCarthy 22. Paul Bryan

Eels: 1. Isaiah Iongi 2. Zac Lomax 3. Viliami Penisini 4. Sean Russell 5. Josh Addo-Carr 6. Dylan Brown 7. Mitchell Moses 8. Jack Williams 9. Ryley Smith 10. Junior Paulo 11. Matt Doorey 12. Kitione Kautoga 13. J'maine Hopgood Bench: 14. Dylan Walker 15. Luca Moretti 16. Jordan Samrani 17. Toni Mataele Reserves: 18. Joash Papali'i 19. Ryan Matterson 20. Dean Hawkins 21. Jake Tago 22. Brendan Hands

Officials

Referee: Todd Smith Touchies: Wyatt Raymond, David Munro Bunker: Kasey Badger

Prediction: The Knights looked to be back on track as they raced away to a 20-0 halftime lead over the Titans last week, but they completely capitulated after the break. The Eels lost a real arm wrestle against the Dolphins in a game they probably should have won. Which team is more likely to lose this one? Maybe the Eels seeing how it is in Newcastle.

Tip: Knights by 12

PointsBet odds: Knights $1.73 (-2.5 $1.95) Eels $2.10 (+2.5 $1.85)

Accor Stadium, 8pm (AEST)

Bulldogs: 1. Connor Tracey 2. Jacob Kiraz 3. Bronson Xerri 4. Stephen Crichton 5. Marcelo Montoya 6. Matt Burton 7. Toby Sexton 8. Max King 9. Reed Mahoney 10. Daniel Suluka-Fifita 11. Viliame Kikau 12. Harry Hayes 13. Kurt Mann Bench: 14. Bailey Hayward 15. Kurtis Morrin 16. Lipoi Hopoi 17. Luke Smith Reserves: 19. Jack Underhill 20. Blake Wilson 21. Jake Turpin 22. Drew Hutchison 23. Blake Taaffe

Roosters: 1. James Tedesco 2. Daniel Tupou 3. Billy Smith 4. Robert Toia 5. Mark Nawaqanitawase 6. Sandon Smith 7. Hugo Savala 8. Spencer Leniu 9. Connor Watson 10. Naufahu Whyte 11. Angus Crichton 12. Siua Wong 13. Victor Radley Bench: 14. Zach Dockar-Clay 15. Egan Butcher 16. Blake Steep 17. Lindsay Collins Reserves: 18. Ethan King 19. Salesi Foketi 20. Dominic Young 21. Chad Townsend 22. Benaiah Ioelu

Officials

Referee: Ashley Klein Touchies: Phil Henderson, Ziggy Przeklasa-Adamski Bunker: Chris Butler;

Prediction: The Bulldogs were unbelievable in the second half against the Raiders last week, with captain Stephen Crichton leading the way. The Roosters had the week off after showing some good form at Magic Round in beating the Dolphins. The Bulldogs will hope their depleted pack can hold up against the Roosters, in what should be a hotly contested game.

Tip: Bulldogs by 6

PointsBet odds: Bulldogs $1.36 (-8.5 $1.95) Roosters $3.15 (+8.5 $1.85)

Kurt Mann scores a try for the Bulldogs. Photo by Brendon Thorne/Getty Images

Saturday, May 17

Suncorp Stadium, 8pm (AEST)

Dolphins: 1. Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow 2. Jamayne Isaako 3. Jake Averillo 4. Herbie Farnworth 5. Jack Bostock 6. Kodi Nikorima 7. Isaiya Katoa 8. Francis Molo 9. Kurt Donoghoe 10. Felise Kaufusi 11. Kulikefu Finefeuiaki 12. Tom Gilbert 13. Ray Stone Bench: 14. Harrison Graham 15. Mark Nicholls 16. Josh Kerr 17. Connelly Lemuelu Reserves: 18. Sean O'Sullivan 19. Oryn Keeley 20. Max Feagai 21. Kenny Bromwich 22. Junior Tupou

Warriors: 1. Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad 2. Dallin Watene-Zelezniak 3. Adam Pompey 4. Kurt Capewell 5. Taine Tuaupiki 6. Chanel Harris-Tavita 7. Luke Metcalf 8. James Fisher-Harris 9. Wayde Egan 10. Mitchell Barnett 11. Leka Halasima 12. Marata Niukore 13. Erin Clark Bench: 14. Te Maire Martin 15. Jacob Laban 16. Demitric Vaimauga 17. Samuel Healey Reserves: 18. Eddie Ieremia 20. Tanner Stowers-Smith 21. Tanah Boyd 22. Roger Tuivasa-Sheck 23. Moala Graham-Taufa

Officials

Referee: Peter Gough Touchies: Belinda Sharpe, Tyson Brough Bunker: Kasey Badger

Prediction: The Dolphins managed to just fall over the line last week against the Eels, while the Warriors continued their impressive season, moving into second place on the ladder after a tough win against the Dragons. This game could be a real test for the Warriors, but going on current form, you'd have to pick them over the Dolphins.

Tip: Warriors by 14

PointsBet odds: Dolphins $2 (+1.5 $1.90) Warriors $1.80 (-1.5 $1.90)

Queensland Country Bank Stadium, 5:30pm (AEST)

Cowboys: 1. Scott Drinkwater 2. Robert Derby 3. Zac Laybutt 4. Viliami Vailea 5. Murray Taulagi 6. Jaxon Purdue 7. Tom Dearden 8. Jordan McLean 9. Reece Robson 10. Coen Hess 11. John Bateman 12. Jeremiah Nanai 13. Sam McIntyre Bench: 14. Harrison Edwards 15. Thomas Mikaele 16. Griffin Neame 17. Kai O'Donnell Reserves: 18. Jake Clifford 19. Thomas Duffy 20. Semi Valemei 21. Karl Lawton 22. Kaiden Lahrs

Sea Eagles: 1. Tom Trbojevic 2. Jason Saab 3. Tolutau Koula 4. Reuben Garrick 5. Lehi Hopoate 6. Luke Brooks 7. Daly Cherry-Evans 8. Ethan Bullemor 9. Jazz Tevaga 10. Siosiua Taukeiaho 11. Haumole Olakau'atu 12. Ben Trbojevic 13. Jake Trbojevic Bench: 14. Jake Simpkin 15. Corey Waddell 16. Caleb Navale 17. Nathan Brown Reserves: 18. Michael Chee Kam 19. Clayton Faulalo 20. Jakob Arthur 21. Joey Walsh 22. Matthew Lodge

Officials

Referee: Grant Atkins Touchies: Matt Noyen, Michael Wise Bunker: Ashley Klein

Prediction: The Cowboys fought back twice against the Panthers last week to secure a draw, while the Sea Eagles were mostly ordinary against the Sharks. The Cowboys should win this at home if they are to continue their Top 8 aspirations. The Sea Eagles have completely fallen off a cliff and can't be relied upon to even compete at times.

Tip: Cowboys by 14

PointsBet odds: Cowboys $1.67 (-2.5 $1.90) Sea Eagles $2.20 (+2.5 $1.90)

PointsBet Stadium, 7:35pm (AEST)

Sharks: 1. William Kennedy 2. Samuel Stonestreet 3. Jesse Ramien 4. KL Iro 5. Ronaldo Mulitalo 6. Braydon Trindall 7. Nicho Hynes 8. Addin Fonua-Blake 9. Blayke Brailey 10. Oregon Kaufusi 11. Briton Nikora 12. Billy Burns 13. Cameron McInnes Bench: 14. Daniel Atkinson 15. Jesse Colquhoun 16. Siosifa Talakai 17. Braden Hamlin-Uele Reserves: 18. Hohepa Puru 19. Tuku Hau Tapuha 20. Jayden Berrell 21. Teig Wilton 22. Chris Veaila

Storm: 1. Ryan Papenhuyzen 2. Sualauvi Faalogo 3. Grant Anderson 4. Nick Meaney 5. Xavier Coates 6. Cameron Munster 7. Jahrome Hughes 8. Stefano Utoikamanu 9. Bronson Garlick 10. Josh King 11. Shawn Blore 12. Eliesa Katoa 13. Trent Loiero Bench: 14. Tyran Wishart 15. Alec MacDonald 16. Tui Kamikamica 17. Joe Chan Reserves: 18. Ativalu Lisati 19. Lazarus Vaalepu 20. Kane Bradley 21. Harry Grant 22. Nelson Asofa-Solomona

Officials

Referee: Adam Gee Touchies: Drew Oultram, David Munro Bunker: Chris Butler

Prediction: The Sharks were impressive last week against the Sea Eagles apart from a lapse in execution early in the second half. The Storm were absolutely ruthless in dismembering the Tigers. The golden rule of not tipping against the Storm is back in full force, although the Sharks at home could give them a fright.

Tip: Storm by 8

PointsBet odds: Sharks $2.35 (+3.5 $2) Storm $1.60 (-3.5 $1.80)

Harry Grant scores a try for the Storm. Quinn Rooney/Getty Images

Sunday, May 18

Suncorp Stadium, 2pm (AEST)

Broncos: 1. Selwyn Cobbo 2. Deine Mariner 3. Kotoni Staggs 4. Gehamat Shibasaki 5. Jesse Arthars 6. Ezra Mam 7. Adam Reynolds 8. Patrick Carrigan 9. Billy Walters 10. Payne Haas 11. Xavier Willison 12. Jordan Riki 13. Kobe Hetherington Bench: 14. Cory Paix 15. Corey Jensen 16. Brendan Piakura 17. Fletcher Baker Reserves: 18. Tyson Smoothy 19. Josiah Karapani 20. Martin Taupau 21. Jaiyden Hunt 22. Delouise Hoeter

Dragons: 1. Clinton Gutherson 2. Tyrell Sloan 3. Moses Suli 4. Valentine Holmes 5. Corey Allan 6. Kyle Flanagan 7. Lyhkan King-Togia 8. Jack de Belin 9. Damien Cook 10. David Klemmer 11. Dylan Egan 12. Jaydn Su'A 13. Hamish Stewart Bench: 14. Jacob Liddle 15. Luciano Leilua 16. Loko Jnr Pasifiki Tonga 17. Blake Lawrie Reserves: 18. Nathan Lawson 19. Hame Sele 20. Lachlan Ilias 21. Raymond Faitala-Mariner 22. Michael Molo

Officials

Referee: Gerard Sutton Touchies: Kasey Badger, Jon Stone Bunker: Ashley Klein

Prediction: The Broncos took a match-winning 14-0 lead into halftime, but forgot they were playing an 80-minute game against the Rabbitohs. The Dragons were trailing by the same margin before drawing level with the Warriors, but ultimately were beaten by the steady boot of Luke Metcalf. If the Broncos were looking for an opportunity to play themselves back into form, this could be it.

Tip: Broncos by 14

PointsBet odds: Broncos $1.32 (-10.5 $1.95) Dragons $3.40 (+10.5 $1.85)

Ezra Mam in action for the Broncos before his suspension. Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images

GIO Stadium, 4:05pm (AEST)

Raiders: 1. Kaeo Weekes 2. Savelio Tamale 3. Matthew Timoko 4. Sebastian Kris 5. Xavier Savage 6. Ethan Strange 7. Jamal Fogarty 8. Corey Horsburgh 9. Tom Starling 10. Joseph Tapine 11. Hudson Young 12. Zac Hosking 13. Morgan Smithies Bench: 14. Owen Pattie 15. Simi Sasagi 16. Josh Papali'i 17. Ata Mariota Reserves: 18. Jed Stuart 19. Noah Martin 20. Pasami Saulo 21. Trey Mooney 22. Danny Levi

Titans: 1. Jaylan De Groot 2. Alofiana Khan-Pereira 3. Brian Kelly 4. Jojo Fifita 5. Phillip Sami 6. AJ Brimson 7. Jayden Campbell 8. Moeaki Fotuaika 9. Sam Verrills 10. Reagan Campbell-Gillard 11. Klese Haas 12. Beau Fermor 13. Tino Fa'asuamaleaui Bench: 14. Kieran Foran 15. Jaimin Jolliffe 16. Chris Randall 17. Josiah Pahulu Reserves: 18. Tony Francis 19. Arama Hau 20. Josh Patston 21. Harley Smith-Shields 22. Sean Mullany

Officials

Referee: Liam Kennedy Touchies: Chris Sutton, Kieren Irons Bunker: Adam Gee

Prediction: The Raiders were cruising at 20-0 against the Bulldogs last week after a commanding first-half performance, but nodded off at halftime and were blown away in the second half. The Titans were on the other end of a 20-0 scoreline before having a brilliant second half to win 24-20 against the Knights. The Raiders simply have to win this one at home.

Tip: Raiders by 12

PointsBet odds: Raiders $1.34 (-9.5 $1.90) Titans $3.25 (+9.5 $1.90)

Campbelltown Stadium, 6:15pm (AEST)

Tigers: 1. Jahream Bula 2. Sunia Turuva 3. Adam Doueihi 4. Starford To'a 5. Charlie Staines 6. Lachlan Galvin 7. Jarome Luai 8. Terrell May 9. Apisai Koroisau 10. Royce Hunt 11. Samuela Fainu 12. Alex Seyfarth 13. Alex Twal Bench: 14. Brent Naden 15. Tony Sukkar 16. Jack Bird 17. Sione Fainu Reserves: 18. Heath Mason 19. Tallyn Da Silva 20. Solomona Faataape 21. Reuben Porter 22. Tristan Hope

Rabbitohs: 1. Latrell Mitchell 2. Alex Johnston 3. Isaiah Tass 4. Campbell Graham 5. Bayleigh Bentley-Hape 6. Jayden Sullivan 7. Jamie Humphreys 8. Jai Arrow 9. Siliva Havili 10. Keaon Koloamatangi 11. Euan Aitken 12. Tallis Duncan 13. Lachlan Hubner Bench: 14. Jye Gray 15. Sean Keppie 16. Davvy Moale 17. Liam Le Blanc Reserves: 18. Tevita Tatola 19. Lewis Dodd 20. Joshua Schuster 21. Fletcher Myers 22. Jacob Host

Officials

Referee: Wyatt Raymond Touchies: Daniel Luttringer, Jarrod Cole Bunker: Chris Butler

Prediction: The Tigers were absolutely obliterated last week by the Storm who were in a destructive mood. The Rabbitohs looked to be well on their way to losing to the Broncos before they charged home on the back of Latrell Mitchell. If the Tigers are to be taken seriously at all this year, they have to bounce back in this game at Campbelltown.

Tip: Tigers by 8

PointsBet odds: Tigers $1.90 (+1.5 $1.80) Rabbitohs $1.90 (-1.5 $2)

BYE: Panthers

