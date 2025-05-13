Open Extended Reactions

The 2025 NRL season has so far been one of the toughest ever for tippers. Tipping eight winners each weekend is near impossible, so each week we'll give you some extra help with three standout games.

The sure thing

Canberra Raiders vs. Gold Coast Titans, GIO Stadium, Sunday May 18, 4:05pm (AEST)

Okay, so I won't be calling the Broncos a 'sure thing' again this season, even though they are playing the Dragons this weekend. That should be enough to see them comfortably return to form.

This week the Raiders take on the wretched title after a performance last weekend that would have had Ricky Stuart screaming in their ears for days. In the first half against the Bulldogs, the Raiders were virtually unstoppable, powering through the forwards and setting their backs alight. They just forgot to keep playing after the break and their defence really let them down.

The Titans relieved some of the pressure on coach Des Hasler's shoulders last week with a brilliant fightback victory over the Knights. They looked good coming back from 20-0 down, but the Knights were awful and have been so for most of the season.

It will be a completely different level of competition facing the Titans this weekend as the Raiders will not be allowed to slip again at home.

Round 11 sure thing: Raiders.

The toss of the coin

Dolphins vs. New Zealand Warriors, Suncorp Stadium, Saturday May 17, 8pm (AEST)

I'm not touching the Sea Eagles again this season either, they are as reliable as a watch without an hour hand.

The Dolphins were the 'roughie of the week' against the Eels last week and duly saluted in Parramatta. They look the goods when they click, but are still struggling to play a full 80 minutes of football. You could also point to the ill-discipline last week against the Eels, as they trailed 12-6 on the scoreboard and 8-1 on the penalty count early in the second half. They were able to pull themselves together to hit the lead and hold out the fast-finishing Eels, but it is something they really need to work on.

The Warriors have been going really well this season, but struggled a bit last week against the Dragons in Wollongong. On season form this should be a walk in the Suncorp park for the Warriors, but the Dolphins are a danger to any club when they turn it on for a full game. Tossing the coin I have come up with the Warriors.

Toss of the coin game winner: Warriors

The roughie

Newcastle Knights vs. Parramatta Eels, McDonald Jones Stadium, Friday May 16, 6pm (AEST)

The Knights were nothing but absolutely awful last week in throwing away a 20-0 lead over the Titans. The Eels battled hard all night but just couldn't get the result against the Dolphins.

The Eels go into this clash in Newcastle as the outsiders, but Mitchell Moses has a group of Blues selectors to impress. Nothing would secure his spot for New South Wales better than a commanding performance against a team containing Queenslanders Dane Gagai and Kalyn Ponga, and Blues centre Bradman Best.

If Moses can lift the players around him, and the Knights continue to be awful, the Eels could pull off an upset here.

Round 11 roughie: Eels

