Bulldogs to headline NRL's 2026 Vegas roadshow

The NRL will attempt to capitalise on Canterbury's popularity by putting them on the plane to Las Vegas next year, alongside St George Illawarra, North Queensland and Newcastle.

Head office confirmed the four men's NRL teams for the league's third Vegas extravaganza, with all teams on their maiden trip for the March 1 (AEDT) event.

The Canterbury Bulldogs will be one of the four NRL teams playing Vegas in 2026. Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

Newcastle will play North Queensland, before neighbouring rivals the Bulldogs and Dragons face off.

Hull KR will also play Leeds in the Super League match. The NRL made no mention of a women's fixture in Wednesday's official announcement.

It's expected the recent surge in popularity for the Bulldogs will help the NRL push for an increased crowd figure of 45,209 from this season.

Canterbury hosted a record regular-season crowd earlier this year when 65,603 turned up for their Good Friday match against South Sydney.

The resurgent club also attracted more than 24,000 for a Sunday night game against the out-of-town Knights earlier this year, to go with three straight crowds of beyond 30,000 at the end of last year.

Adding to the NRL's hopes of an increased attendance is that they have been able to name the fixtures earlier, rather than in July last year and August the year before.

Questions do, however, remain around the future of the World Club Challenge, after it did not go ahead this year with both Penrith and Wigan in Vegas.

The Bulldogs' clear lead at the top of the ladder means they are well on track to feature in finals come September, as one of the premiership favourites.

If they were to lift the trophy on October 5, it would be questionable how the World Club Challenge would fit into next year's pre-season schedule.

The Cowboys also have enough strike to do damage and threaten for the premiership come September, while the Dragons and Knights would need a significant turnaround.

Meanwhile, the absence of a women's match in Wednesday's announcement came after Australia trounced England 90-4 in Vegas earlier this year.

NRL bosses conceded afterwards the day was potentially too long, and could be shortened for 2026.