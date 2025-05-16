Open Extended Reactions

The time has come to relegate the NRL competition to the rear part of the cortex Rugby League occupies in your brain. The State of Origin opener is less than a fortnight away and the both states have no doubt chosen their sides - barring mishap in Round 11.

When selectors bunker down over the weekend it will be Laurie Daley sensing an edge ahead of his vaunted return to the Blues coach's box. At his disposal is a deep list of in-form, powerful, quick and skilful athletes; mostly producing far superior week-to-week footy than their likely opposites. Nathan Cleary will direct a monstrous and physical forward pack already confident from winning the middle last year, and unleash a backline to score points from anywhere on the field.

Challenge accepted for the Queenslanders, who are tipped to go with a largely trusted array of troops in the spine and a backline brimming with game breaking potential, while prioritising size, grunt and defensive steel in the middle. It's a team designed to take the territory battle in a brutal struggle before unleashing some of the code's most potent attacking weapons in established combinations. And never forget just how much Queensland LOVES the whole long suffering underdog thing.

Today we name our final line-ups ahead of the official teams.

NEW SOUTH WALES BLUES

Matt Bungard

Fullback: James Tedesco (Roosters) (Previously Dylan Edwards)

A big call, I know - after resisting this reversion through every previous iteration of the team, I'm locking in Tedesco for game one. His club form is simply too good this year, while the Panthers have struggled and Edwards hasn't been close to his best (except, ironically, in the game where the Panthers beat the Roosters).

Wing: Brian To'o (Panthers)

Back on the field after injury and a walk up selection. The best winger in the game..

Centre: Latrell Mitchell (Rabbitohs)

Mitchell is fresh off his best game of the year for the Bunnies and looks as motivated as ever - few, if any players, on their day can match his abilities to break a game wide open.

Centre: Stephen Crichton (Bulldogs)

And speaking of game breaking centres - Crichton was unbelievable in that comeback victory over the Raiders and has proven time and time again that he thrives in the biggest moments the sport has to offer.

Wing: Zac Lomax (Eels) (Previously Jacob Kiraz)

Lomax has been named for the Eels this weekend and if he's playing club footy, he's going to be fit for Origin. He was excellent for the Blues last year and deserves the chance to keep his spot.

Jacob Kiraz of the Bulldogs. Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

Five-eighth: Jarome Luai (Tigers)

This selection comes down to who you think is better suited to play in the halves alongside Cleary - and I'll go with the bloke who won four premierships playing alongside him. Mitchell Moses likely will earn selection and deservedly so after his game three heroics, but really there isn't a bad choice you can make among the three.

Halfback: Nathan Cleary (Panthers)

The biggest call in the squad - do you pick the man who was so instrumental in last year's triumph? Or do you go with inarguably the best player in the game, who is now fit again and is one of the few shining lights in a struggling Penrith team? As I said above, whichever two of these three you pick won't let you down, but I'll go with the one who's currently playing better at club level.

Prop: Payne Haas (Broncos)

The Broncos might be struggling - but Haas certainly isn't. We take his regular output for granted at this point when every week he's putting up stat lines that would be most prop's best game of the year.

Hooker: Wayde Egan (Warriors) (Previously Api Koroisau)

There's three viable options for this spot in the actual team but at this point, Egan's form is simply too good to ignore. One of the best players on a resurgent Warriors team, he has some of the craft and guile you want in your No. 9 in the way that Api Koroisau would provide, but he's also solid defensively, like Reece Robson, who's previously won this jersey for that reason.

Prop: Terrell May (Tigers)

There's plenty of chat around that May won't be picked which I would find absolutely bizarre; he's running away with the signing of the year award and is playing a ridiculous number of minutes for the Tigers while still being effective.

Second row: Hudson Young (Raiders)

Young is better starting, Crichton provides more impact off the bench. Both should be in the team and if they are, this is the best way to accommodate both of their skill sets.

Hudson Young of the Blues and Thomas Flegler of the Maroons scuffle during game two of the 2023 State of Origin series. Chris Hyde/Getty Images

Second row: Liam Martin (Panthers)

Another continued standout in the rep arena, Martin has been a mainstay in a sky blue jersey for four years now and will absolutely be selected for a fifth this weekend.

Lock: Isaah Yeo (Panthers)

The most bizarre part of the Panthers' decline is that most of their star players are still playing well, Yeo included. It's going to be very interesting to see how a Panthers side, who previously looked at Origin as something to navigate either side of large chunks of regular season dominance, will now be looking at some games without their superstars as a must-win.

Interchange: Connor Watson (Roosters)

Despite all the chat about which of Egan, Koroisau or Robson you'd pick, most people are kind of already signing off on Watson keeping his place from last year, as he offers an impact role that the others don't.

Interchange: Haumole Olakau'atu (Sea Eagles) (Previously Jacob Preston)

Preston is suspended until after the series begins so he loses his spot - and Olakau'atu, who hadn't really done much wrong in the first place, comes back in.

Interchange: Angus Crichton (Roosters)

The versatile Roosters backrower has to be in the team somewhere, and as mentioned above, is just more of a threat coming off the bench than either Young or Martin.

Interchange: Mitchell Barnett (Warriors)

Barnett will surely be in the team when Laurie Daley names it on the weekend, it's just a question of whether it's starting or on the bench.

QUEENSLAND MAROONS

Joel Spreadborough

Fullback: Kalyn Ponga (Knights) (Previously Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow)

The shiniest of all the Knights, even when the entire team (him included) is in the midst of an utterly stinking run. Despite a spectacular omission in the previous installment of ESPN's Maroons, it's incredibly unlikely Billy Slater will leave him out despite the middling club output. Game breaking potential and creativity from anywhere on the field, a deadly boot and better eyes up instincts than most. Welcome back Kalyn.

Kalyn Ponga of the Maroons runs the ball. Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images

Wing: Murray Taulagi (Cowboys)

Riding the Cowboys' wave into premiership contenders has the six-game Maroon edging Selwyn Cobbo after Ponga's return to the mix. Taulagi is always in the numbers for the Cowboys, is one of the competition's elite finishers and has not let Slater down so far. As for Cobbo, the grit and hard work are hard to overlook; but errors and poor decisions have plagued recent weeks.

Centre: Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow (Dolphins) (Previously Selwyn Cobbo)

The Dolphins haven't quite unlocked the entire toolbox of the Hammer in 2025, but the Maroons just might. In the face of a formidable Blue three-quarter line, the Maroons need aggression, physicality, and a genuine X-factor. That's this guy, despite a genuine curiosity of how him in the No.1 jersey would look for Queensland's prospects..

Centre: Val Holmes (Dragons)

Jack Howarth's injury layoff and the sheer rawness of Robert Toia and Jaxon Purdue has likely prolonged the mighty Origin career of Holmes, in what shapes as a faith selection to begin the series on account of experience and decent form this year. At the same time, 2025 is telling a progressively clearer picture of Queensland's future and the rapid development of some prodigious talents in the ranks. Val has mostly been above average as the Dragons have spluttered around him. The 29 year old is the best choice, while not being above a tap on the shoulder if the Blues backline runs rampant in the opener.

Wing: Xavier Coates (Storm)

A certain lock for the series opener based on well known athletic and aerial attributes. Comes complete with some all star stats across the board for the elite Storm unit in 2025, and can make the metres the Maroons will desperately need in the onslaught of a Cleary kicking game.

Five-eighth: Cameron Munster (Storm)

Media speculation of a switch to fullback is ridiculous. The centrepoint of Queensland's attack will conduct the baton from the front line and do it hungrily, after missing out last year. Dangerous enough for the Storm to suggest it could be a fruitful return to the arena if the Maroons win the middle.

Halfback: Daly Cherry-Evans (Sea Eagles)

The skipper has been the subject of much blame amid Manly's lacklustre recent displays. He will lead out the Maroons despite the headlines and continue a run of senior leadership that truly began in 2018. Sentiments aside, one more shield will prove a huge challenge (with or without him), and the veteran will need to direct a team likely facing constant bombardment from a bigger and more mobile opponent. In the eyes of Billy Slater, DCE remains the guy to hold the wheel.

Prop: Tino Fa'asuamaleaui (Titans) (Previously Moeaki Fotuaika)

The Titans bought Des Hasler some time in Round 10, and this guy proved why the Maroons will be more in the conversation when it comes to the middle third of the Origin arena. His monstrous contributions with and without the ball have been consistent since his return to the elite level, and recent evidence suggest he's timed his run beautifully.

Tino Fa'asuamaleaui in action for the Maroons. Mark Kolbe/Getty Images

Hooker: Harry Grant (Storm)

Fitness will be a mild concern after a lengthy layoff but it wont stop Grant's name being called out at the end of round 11 - barring mishap. Ben Hunt's injury, and an apparent disinclination toward bringing Reed Mahoney into the squad leaves a gulf in options to match the quality of the test rake, even underdone.

Prop: Pat Carrigan (Broncos)

Has tried to pull the sleeves up and work the Broncos out of trouble in recent weeks but hasn't grabbed a game in the way he really can. The 27 year old will be desperate to get out and remind all of his quality.

Second row: Beau Fermor (Titans) (Previously Jaydn Su'A)

A debut for the Titans backrower at the expense of mainstay Jayden Sua'a, who has dropped from the squad completely after a few sub par displays - particularly in defence. Fermor is a tough cookie with a damaging running game, but its the defensive energy and workrate that'll get him a debut, that Sua'a hasn't displayed in recent series. Slater's a fan and Fermor plays a style befitting the task confronting Queensland.

Second row: Jeremiah Nanai (Cowboys) (Formerly Corey Horsbrugh)

The knack of being exactly where anything good happens is that little hint of magic that legendary backrowers like Steve Menzies bought to their clubs over a long period of time. Nanai isn't on the same perch as the legendary Sea Eagle just yet, but the potential is massive and the skillset off the charts. Hits holes as well as any backrower in the world, offloads and pops up everywhere. Slater will be more concerned by intensity off the ball in the series opener; with Nanai's defensive energy slipping in recent weeks.