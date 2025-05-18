Gutherson stars as Dragons stun Broncos in comeback win

Open Extended Reactions

Clint Gutherson has played a magnificent co-captain's knock to inspire a stunning 30-26 comeback win for St George Illawarra over an awful Brisbane.

The pressure on the Broncos and their coach Michael Maguire went up a notch after the Dragons scored two second-half tries when down to 12 men at Suncorp Stadium.

The Dragons lost rising forward Dylan Egan to a suspected ACL injury in the fourth minute, but refused to relent against a wasteful Broncos outfit, who suffered their fifth loss in six games.

Ezra Mam was the best player for the Broncos in his first game in the top grade after serving a nine-game suspension. The 22-year-old scored a try and set up three others.

Gutherson was incredible for the visitors. He scored two tries and was involved three times in a fabulous team try in the second half to winger Tyrell Sloan that went through 10 sets of hands.

Clint Gutherson of the Dragons celebrates after scoring a try against the Broncos. Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images

Mam set up a try for centre Gehamat Shibasaki with a deft short pass that did travel forward.

He then stepped his way through the Dragons defence with speed and deft feet after doing well to haul in a high pass from Adam Reynolds 10m out from the line to give the Broncos a 12-0 lead.

The home side made mistakes that kept the Dragons in the game, and the visitors finally made the most of it when Sloan grabbed a Lhykan King-Togia bomb to reduce Brisbane's lead to eight at halftime.

Dragons forward Jaydn Su'A was sin-binned in the 50th minute for being offside from a tap, and skipper Reynolds restored an eight-point advantage.

From that moment the Broncos lost their way.

The visitors scored twice in the space of five minutes while down to 12 men.

The bumbling Broncos coughed up the ball and Gutherson made them pay with a try of pure determination following an interchange of passing with lock Hamish Stewart.

The Broncos stuffed up again when Kotoni Staggs threw the ball to no-one and Dragons hooker Jacob Liddle raced 80m, getting away from Mam for his side to take an 18-14 lead.

Mam saved the Broncos again with a wonderful step to beat Valentine Holmes and put Staggs away for a cracking long-range try.

Sloan scored his second and Gutherson crashed through from a scrum for a 30-20 lead in the 76th minute, before Mam set up winger Jesse Arthars in the 77th minute to ensure a grandstand finish