Wonderful Weekes leads Raiders to thumping of Titans

A brilliant attacking display from Kaeo Weekes has led the Canberra Raiders to an eight-try 40-24 NRL thumping of the Gold Coast Titans.

After a tight first half on a chilly afternoon at GIO Stadium in Canberra, the Raiders exploded to start the second stanza, scoring three tries in 11 minutes, in the process pushing the Titans to the bottom of the ladder and increasing the pressure on coach Des Hasler.

The winning margin could have been even greater if Jamal Fogarty had brought his kicking boots, the Raiders half converting just four from eight shots at goal.

With his speed and power, Weekes was in everything, running for 219 metres, making a pair of line breaks, laying on two tries and making several crucial tackles as the Raiders moved back into third place on the ladder.

Canberra didn't have a bad player, while the Titans confirmed why they have the competition's worst defence, missing 37 tackles. In contrast the Raiders missed just 16.

Having recovered from a bicep injury, Kieran Foran made his first appearance of the season starting at five-eighth for the Titans, and his impact was immediate.

It was just the fourth minute when the 304-game veteran unlocked AJ Brimson, who had moved to fullback to accommodate Foran's inclusion, with a pinpoint pass.

Brimson careered 50 metres downfield before feeding Jojo Fifita for the match's first points.

The Raiders were the next to score via Savelio Tamale after a stunning tap-back from above the dead-ball line by Seb Kris, who doggedly chased Hudson Young's grubber deep into the in-goal.

Canberra hit the lead in the 22nd minute when Matt Timoko crossed after some clever passing by Zac Hosking and Weekes.

When Xavier Savage touched down in the corner after more good work from Hosking, this time winning a high-ball contest, the home side led 12-6.

Tino Fa'asuamaleaui delivered a signature offload for Josiah Pahulu to score his first NRL try six minutes out from halftime, before Weekes sliced through the Titans' defence and set up Hosking to give the Raiders an 18-12 halftime lead.

Savage had another a minute into the second period when he took a Fogarty bomb uncontested on the run and sprinted under the posts.

Young grabbed his ninth try of the season five minutes later and the rot had set in for the Gold Coast.

A second try followed for Timoko and a third for Savage to seal the result, and while Fifita and Mo Fotuaika both got over for the Titans, it was nothing more than consolation.

Corey Horsburgh, Fa'asuamaleaui, Beau Fermor and Fotuaika all appeared to get through the game unscathed and are available for selection in Billy Slater's Maroons squad for State of Origin I on May 28.

Young is certain to line up for Laurie Daley and the Blues after also coming through the match fit and well.