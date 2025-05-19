Open Extended Reactions

We have something new for the 2025 NRL season. With last season's final table acting as a starting order, each week we will move teams up, down or nowhere at all, depending on their performances on the weekend.

This week the entertainment continued on the field with plenty more upsets to drive tippers around the bend. There was also plenty more movement on this week's snakes and ladders board, with the Sea Eagles taking a big ladder over a whole bunch of teams sliding down snakes.

The results won't match the 2025 NRL competition ladder, but will give an alternative indication of how well each team is travelling.

Last year's finishing order: 1. Storm, 2. Panthers, 3. Roosters, 4. Sharks, 5. Cowboys, 6. Bulldogs, 7. Sea Eagles, 8. Knights, 9. Raiders, 10. Dolphins, 11. Dragons, 12. Broncos, 13. Warriors, 14. Titans, 15. Eels, 16. Rabbitohs, 17. Tigers

1. Bulldogs - steady

For the second week in a row the Bulldogs started the game poorly, missing tackles, spilling the ball and allowing the Roosters to build a 14-0 first-half lead. Just like last week, the Bulldogs were a different team after the break. Unlike their fightback win over the Raiders the Bulldogs didn't turn to Stephen Crichton on the right, instead they exploited a weakness up the middle, with two inside run tries meeting feeble opposition. They'll be happy again with their ability to overcome adversity, but really need to sort out their disturbing first half efforts.

2. Sharks - ladder up 1

The Sharks hosted premiership favourites Melbourne on a greasy track and were on the back foot early. But after conceding the first try, they flicked a switch, running in four tries before the break to lead 25-12. Again the second half started with the Storm on the rampage, scoring two tries before some sublime backline handling saw Dan Atkinson in the corner for the Sharks. In a frantic and often spiteful finish, the Sharks were able to hold on for a telling victory.

3. Warriors - ladder up 1

The Warriors ventured over to Brisbane to take on the hot-and-cold Dolphins, in what would be another test of their 2025 resilience. They controlled the game beautifully to lead 16-0 with just 10 minutes remaining, before conceding a try, losing James Fisher-Harris to the sin bin, and conceding another try with just over two minutes remaining. It sometimes seems as though they enjoy testing the heart rates of their coaches and fans.

4. Raiders - ladder up 1

Canberra hosted the Titans after spending the whole week being reminded about blowing a 20-0 lead against the Bulldogs. They conceded the first try before knuckling down to business, dominating through the forwards before unleashing their flashy backs. By the end of the evening, the sun had set on a convincing eight-try Raiders victory, moving them to third place on the NRL ladder and fourth position on this snakes and ladders board.

5. Storm - snake down 3

Melbourne visited Cronulla for the first time since 2022 and started the game at a million miles an hour. They spread the ball, popped passes and genuinely bamboozled the defence to take a 6-0 lead after just four minutes. However, from that point they gave away too much possession and couldn't handle the Sharks' onslaught. They went into the sheds to cop a paint-blistering Craig Bellamy address, down 25-12. The rant worked as it was all Storm after the break, scoring the first two tries, but the Sharks crossed again and the Storm could never get their noses in front.

6. Sea Eagles - ladder up 6

Manly took their poor form and internal struggles north to tackle the Cowboys. They struggled for a fair share of the ball in the first half and went to the break locked at 6-6. Into the second half they took control through the forwards, while stifling the Cowboys with their rock solid defence. Daly Cherry-Evans was back to his controlling best. They take a six-rung ladder up the board due to all the teams above them that jumped on snakes.

7. Cowboys - snake down 1

The Cowboys hosted the Sea Eagles on Saturday evening and found themselves in a genuine arm wrestle. Despite enjoying the majority of possession the Cowboys could only conjure the one try in the first half through a beautiful Tom Dearden passing play. They went to the break locked at 6-6, but their first try was to be their last as they struggled to crack the committed Manly defence. Their own defence faltered, allowing in three tries for a disappointing loss.

8. Rabbitohs - ladder up 5

The Rabbitohs hopped on the bus to Campbelltown and enjoyed the better of play early on, running in the first two tries. They managed to withstand the Tigers' fightback, and were really always well in control of the game. Latrell Mitchell had another impressive performance, but he would have had nightmares about having Apisai Koroisau running at him. The Tigers' hooker snapped his ankles twice on the way to the line for their only two tries of the game.

9. Panthers - steady - bye

10. Dolphins - snake down 3

The Dolphins hosted the Warriors in Brisbane in a game they simply had to win to get their season back on track. They battled well early before dropping off towards halftime to let in two crucial tries. Another with just over ten minutes remaining in the game left them trailing 16-0. To their credit they took advantage of the Warriors, who seemed to think the game was over, running in two late tries to go down 16-12.

11. Dragons - ladder up 3

The Dragons travelled to Brisbane with no one really expecting them to trouble the Broncos. The 80-minute spectacle provided some of the most entertaining football of the year, with both teams scoring brilliant tries and having turns in the lead. The Broncos scored the first two, with Ezra Mam slipping a short ball to Gehamat Shibasaki who was only a metre in front of him at the time. The Dragons fought back scoring the next three tries, conceded one and then scored two more. They did well to hold on despite one last Broncos try and subsequent attacking raids.

12. Tigers - snake down 4

The Tigers hosted the Rabbitohs in Campbelltown after their embarrassing capitulation the week before. Things didn't start much better on a frosty night with the Rabbitohs causing them more headaches, running in the first two tries of the game before the Tigers even threatened to score. Just before halftime Api Korisau make a break, ran the length of the field and brilliantly stepped his way around a lead-footed Latrell Mitchell. He did it again after the break to score the Tigers second and final try, providing the home fans with at least something to smile about.

13. Roosters - snake down 3

The Roosters travelled to Homebush to take on the ladder-topping Bulldogs, and were all over them, taking a 14-0 lead into halftime. As we well know, 14 is no longer a match-winning lead and the Roosters allowed the Dogs back into the game after the break, with poor defence up the middle and some awful handling errors. Victor Radley allowed both Bronson Xerri and Matt Burton to run past his left shoulder untouched, while winger Mark Nawaqanitawase scored a miracle try, but could not catch the bombs Burton sent his way.

14. Broncos - snake down 3

The Broncos welcomed Ezra Mam back from suspension and enjoyed his contribution almost immediately as he set up the first try before scoring the second with some brilliant footwork. He continued his sparkling return after the break in a game that the Broncos had enough opportunities to win, but suffered from way too many defensive lapses.

15. Eels - ladder up 2

Parramatta drove up the M2 to take on the Knights, determined to move away from wooden spoon contention. In what would go down as a contender for the worst game of the year, the Eels managed to make fewer errors than the Knights. They went to the break leading 10-0 and continued to dominate into the second half, with Zac Lomax picking up a double on his return from injury.

16. Titans - snake down 1

Gold Coast visited the nation's capital to take on the Raiders on the back of a solid victory the week before. They matched the Raiders early and even crossed for the first try, but then conceded the next three in a worrying indication of where this game was heading. They ended up conceding eight tries in an ordinary performance, unable to slow down the Canberra forwards or contain their flashy backs. The pressure must be weighing heavily on Des Hasler's shoulders.

17. Knights - snake down 1

At home, against the struggling Eels, on Dane Gagai's 300th game, the Knights had every reason in the world to at least put up a monumental effort. Instead they handed in another putrid display, spilling the ball, missing tackles and generally performing like a team looking to send their coach to the unemployment line. No grit, no direction and zero passion for the jersey.