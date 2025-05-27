Open Extended Reactions

Payne Haas will play for NSW but Stephen Crichton will need to prove his fitness on the morning of the State of Origin opener.

The Canterbury captain and star centre is battling a corked quadriceps, suffered in a collision during training on Monday that forced him to leave the session early.

Editor's Picks State of Origin: New South Wales Blues Team for Game 1 Darren Arthur

Campbell Graham is on stand-by for the Suncorp Stadium opener if Crichton isn't cleared.

Coach Laurie Daley said he would give his right centre every chance, confident Test talent Graham can slot in at late notice given he had been in camp since day one.

Daley, speaking before Tuesday's captain's run, did clear Brisbane prop Haas despite the Broncos weapon not yet training fully in Blues camp as he battled his own quadriceps complaint.

"Payne will play (and) Critta, see how he is tomorrow," Daley said.

"He didn't have scans; it's a cork, no strain or anything like that.

"Just trying to control the swelling and see how he is tomorrow morning."

Payne Haas of the Blues takes the ball into the Maroons defence. Chris Hyde/Getty Images

Crichton ran out with the side relatively freely but Daley said he wouldn't complete the captain's run.

That was behind closed doors and came with a message over the Suncorp Stadium speakers requesting all unnecessary workers vacate the stadium.

That didn't stop footage leaking of Crichton limping off with his leg heavily iced during Monday's closed session at Ballymore.

Unimpressed by the breach of protocol, Daley admitted there could be a further tightening of access as a result.

"When it's a private session (you're) always disappointed when stuff like that gets leaked," he said.

"That'll all be part of the (game one) review go through what we could do better.

"We might stop people coming to training; we don't want to but that might be part of what we need to do.

"You expect if you invite people in you know the rules."

Daley, back in charge for his first series since his 15-game stint between 2013-17, also laughed off a back page headline labelling Blues enforcer Spencer Leniu a "grub".

"Grub's a heavy word ... he's a good person," Daley said.

"He'll be OK. He's got a plan, everyone's got his back and I don't think the crowd's going to jump in and do anything.

"He embraces those types of challenges well. You want him to play with that controlled aggression."

Daley, whose sole series win as coach came in 2014, said he had avoided the pre-game commentary and would enter Wednesday's opener in a good place.

"That's part of Origin, you've just got to roll with the punches, not be put off at all," he said of the events of recent days.

"No matter what happens, our preparation's been spot on.

"There's always a challenge around Origin time.

"It doesn't take away our focus."