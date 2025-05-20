Open Extended Reactions

The NRL season enters the twilight zone, otherwise known as the State of Origin period. More teams have byes, some teams lose players and everyone loses focus until the three-game series is decided.

Tipping has already been a nightmare, so maybe these added uncertainties will make it easier? We can only hope!

Good luck with your tips.

Thursday, May 22

Accor Stadium, 7:50pm (AEST)

Bulldogs: 1. Connor Tracey 2. Blake Wilson 3. Bronson Xerri 4. Blake Taaffe 5. Marcelo Montoya 6. Matt Burton 7. Toby Sexton 8. Lipoi Hopoi 9. Reed Mahoney 10. Josh Curran 11. Viliame Kikau 12. Harry Hayes 13. Bailey Hayward Bench: 14. Jake Turpin 15. Kurtis Morrin 16. Samuel Hughes 17. Luke Smith Reserves: 19. Drew Hutchison 20. Jonathan Sua 21. Jack Underhill 22. Zyon Maiu'u 23. Mitchell Woods

Dolphins: 1. Jake Averillo 2. Jamayne Isaako 3. Max Feagai 4. Herbie Farnworth 5. Jack Bostock 6. Kodi Nikorima 7. Isaiya Katoa 8. Francis Molo 9. Kurt Donoghoe 10. Felise Kaufusi 11. Kulikefu Finefeuiaki 12. Connelly Lemuelu 13. Ray Stone Bench: 14. Harrison Graham 15. Mark Nicholls 16. Josh Kerr 17. Oryn Keeley Reserves: 18. Sean O'Sullivan 19. Aublix Tawha 20. Kenny Bromwich 21. Junior Tupou 22. Tevita Naufahu

Officials

Referee: Todd Smith Touchies: Chris Sutton, Dave Munro Bunker: Adam Gee

Prediction: The Bulldogs have won their last two games by overcoming huge leads given to their opponents. The Dolphins suffered another loss last week, this time to the Warriors. The Bulldogs were already light on forwards due to suspensions and injuries, they now lose Max King and Kurt Mann on top of Stephen Crichton to Origin duty. This will be a lot tougher than many expect and could well be a Dolphins upset considering how hot and cold they have been.

Tip: Bulldogs by 6

PointsBet odds: Bulldogs $1.35 (-8.5 $1.90) Dolphins $3.20 (+8.5 $1.90)

Friday, May 23

CommBank Stadium, 4:05pm (AEST)

Eels: 1. Isaiah Iongi 2. Sean Russell 3. Viliami Penisini 4. Jordan Samrani 5. Josh Addo-Carr 6. Dylan Brown 7. Dean Hawkins 8. Jack Williams 9. Ryley Smith 10. Junior Paulo 11. Kelma Tuilagi 12. Kitione Kautoga 13. J'maine Hopgood Bench: 14. Dylan Walker 15. Luca Moretti 16. Ryan Matterson 17. Matt Doorey Reserves: 18. Joash Papali'i 19. Joey Lussick 20. Toni Mataele 21. Ronald Volkman 22. Samuel Loizou

Sea Eagles: 1. Tom Trbojevic 2. Jason Saab 3. Tolutau Koula 4. Reuben Garrick 5. Lehi Hopoate 6. Luke Brooks 7. Jakob Arthur 8. Ethan Bullemor 9. Jake Simpkin 10. Siosiua Taukeiaho 11. Haumole Olakau'atu 12. Ben Trbojevic 13. Jazz Tevaga Bench: 14. Lachlan Croker 15. Corey Waddell 16. Nathan Brown 17. Matthew Lodge Reserves: 18. Clayton Faulalo 19. Brandon Wakeham 20. Tommy Talau 21. Michael Chee Kam 22. Caleb Navale

Officials

Referee: Liam Kennedy Touchies: Phil Henderson, Jarrod Cole Bunker: Grant Atkins

Prediction: The Eels beat the awful Knights last week, while the Sea Eagles rebounded to upset the Cowboys. Both teams lose their star halfbacks to Origin, while the Eels also lose Zac Lomax. With Luke Brooks and Tom Trbojevic remaining to lead the Sea Eagles, they should be too good for Parramatta.

Tip: Sea Eagles by 14

PointsBet odds: Eels $2.70 (+6.5 $1.85) Sea Eagles $1.47 (-6.5 $1.95)

Jakob Arthur will fill the boots of DCE against his old club. Mark Evans/Getty Images

Saturday, May 24

Carrington Park, Bathurst, 5:30pm (AEST)

Panthers: 1. Daine Laurie 2. Paul Alamoti 3. Izack Tago 4. Casey McLean 5. Thomas Jenkins 6. Blaize Talagi 7. Brad Schneider 8. Moses Leota 9. Mitch Kenny 10. Matt Eisenhuth 12. Liam Henry 13. Lindsay Smith Bench: 14. Luke Sommerton 15. Preston Riki 16. Luron Patea 17. Jack Cole Reserves: 18. Trent Toelau 19. Austin Dias 20. Jesse McLean 21. Harrison Hassett 22. Billy Phillips

Knights: 1. Fletcher Sharpe 2. James Schiller 3. Dane Gagai 4. Kyle McCarthy 5. Fletcher Hunt 6. Tyson Gamble 7. Jack Cogger 8. Tyson Frizell 9. Phoenix Crossland 10. Leo Thompson 11. Dylan Lucas 12. Kai Pearce-Paul 13. Adam Elliott Bench: 14. Jayden Brailey 15. Mathew Croker 16. Brodie Jones 17. Thomas Cant Reserves: 18. Jack Hetherington 19. Paul Bryan 20. Matthew Arthur 21. Connor Votano 22. Jackson Hastings

Officials

Referee: Belinda Sharpe Touchies: Matt Noyen, Drew Oultram Bunker: Ashley Klein

Prediction: The Panthers had last weekend off and lose their best five players to Origin for this clash. Fortunately they are only playing the hapless Knights, who have lost Bradman Best to injury and Kalyn Ponga to Origin duty. Many would suggest that the Knights tend to play better when they don't place all their attacking eggs in the Ponga basket. This is a tough one to tip, but surely the Knights can beat the Panthers' reserve grade team.

Tip: Knights by 4

PointsBet odds: Panthers $1.40 (-8.5 $1.95) Knights $2.95 (+8.5 $1.85)

Central Coast Stadium, 7:35pm (AEST)

Roosters: 1. James Tedesco 2. Daniel Tupou 3. Billy Smith 4. Mark Nawaqanitawase 5. Dominic Young 6. Sandon Smith 7. Hugo Savala 8. Makahesi Makatoa 9. Zach Dockar-Clay 10. Salesi Foketi 11. Egan Butcher 12. Siua Wong 13. Victor Radley Bench: 14. Benaiah Ioelu 15. Taylor Losalu 16. Blake Steep 17. Nat Butcher Reserves: 18. Ethan King 19. Xavier Va'a 20. Ethan Roberts 21. Tom Rodwell 22. Tom Rodwell

Sharks: 1. William Kennedy 2. Mawene Hiroti 3. Jesse Ramien 4. KL Iro 5. Ronaldo Mulitalo 6. Braydon Trindall 7. Nicho Hynes 8. Addin Fonua-Blake 9. Blayke Brailey 10. Oregon Kaufusi 11. Briton Nikora 12. Billy Burns 13. Cameron McInnes Bench: 14. Daniel Atkinson 15. Jesse Colquhoun 16. Siosifa Talakai 17. Braden Hamlin-Uele Reserves: 18. Hohepa Puru 19. Tuku Hau Tapuha 20. Jayden Berrell 21. Teig Wilton 22. Chris Veaila

Officials

Referee: Grant Atkins Touchies: Ziggy Przeklasa-Adamski, Jon Stone Bunker: Chris Butler

Prediction: The Roosters blew a match-winning 14-0 lead last week against the Bulldogs, while the Sharks were very impressive in toppling the Storm. The Roosters lose five key players to Origin duty, while the Sharks will use their complete snubbing by the selectors as added motivation.

Tip: Sharks by 18

PointsBet odds: Roosters $3.40 (+8.5 $1.85) Sharks $1.32 (-8.5 $1.95)

Sunday, May 25

Go Media Stadium, 4:05pm (AEST)

Warriors: 1. Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad 2. Dallin Watene-Zelezniak 3. Adam Pompey 4. Kurt Capewell 5. Roger Tuivasa-Sheck 6. Chanel Harris-Tavita 7. Luke Metcalf 8. Jackson Ford 9. Wayde Egan 10. Bunty Afoa 11. Leka Halasima 12. Marata Niukore 13. Erin Clark Bench: 14. Te Maire Martin 15. Jacob Laban 16. Demitric Vaimauga 17. Tanner Stowers-Smith Reserves: 18. Tom Ale 20. Samuel Healey 21. Tanah Boyd 22. Ali Leiataua 23. Taine Tuaupiki

Raiders: 1. Kaeo Weekes 2. Savelio Tamale 3. Matthew Timoko 4. Sebastian Kris 5. Xavier Savage 6. Ethan Strange 7. Jamal Fogarty 8. Corey Horsburgh 9. Tom Starling 10. Joseph Tapine 11. Simi Sasagi 12. Zac Hosking 13. Morgan Smithies Bench: 14. Owen Pattie 15. Noah Martin 16. Josh Papali'i 17. Ata Mariota Reserves: 18. Jed Stuart 19. Trey Mooney 20. Danny Levi 21. Pasami Saulo 22. Chevy Stewart

Officials

Referee: Adam Gee Touchies: Wyatt Raymond, Michael Wise Bunker: Kasey Badger

Prediction: This should be one of the great clashes of the season, with both teams playing some exciting football as they maintain their grip on Top 4 positions. Between them they have only lost one game out of their combined last 10. The Raiders lose Hudson Young to Origin, while the Warriors lose Mitchell Barnett. I think the Warriors could win this at home, but they'll have to be at their best.

Tip: Warriors by 4

PointsBet odds: Warriors $1.73 (-2.5 $1.95) Raiders $2.05 (+2.5 $1.85)

BYES:

Broncos

Cowboys

Dragons

Rabbitohs

Storm

Titans

Tigers

