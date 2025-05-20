Open Extended Reactions

The 2025 NRL season has so far been one of the toughest ever for tippers and now enters the twilight zone of the State of Origin period. Tipping eight winners each weekend is near impossible, so each week we'll give you some extra help with three standout games.

The sure thing

Cronulla Sutherland Sharks vs. Sydney Roosters, Central Coast Stadium, Saturday May 24, 7:35pm (AEST)

The Sharks were very impressive last week in beating the premiership favourite Storm, while the Roosters were well in front of the Bulldogs at halftime before crumbling after the break.

The Roosters have lost several key players to Origin duty, while the Sharks may have a chip on their shoulders after completely failing to interest the selectors of either state.

The Sharks are travelling much more consistently than the Roosters and if they remain focused, they should win this one quite comfortably.

Round 12 sure thing: Sharks.

Ronaldo Mulitalo of the Sharks celebrates scoring a try. Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

The toss of the coin

New Zealand Warriors vs. Canberra Raiders, Go Media Stadium, Sunday May 25, 4:05pm (AEST)

The Warriors had their game against the Dolphins in the bag last week before nodding off and very nearly losing. The Raiders were ruthless in dismantling the Titans at home.

This game promises to be an absolute cracker, with both teams at the height of their powers and both losing just one player each to Origin. Second and third on the ladder, this has a real finals preview feel about it and the Warriors fans will turn out in drives to watch.

This game could absolutely go either way and the result will provide a real premiership boost to the winner. I have tossed the coin up and it has landed on its edge, unprecedented in the history of coin toss decisions. Thumping my foot on the floorboards has seen it topple with the home team side of the coin facing up, but it took some real thumping.

Toss of the coin game winner: Warriors

The roughie

Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs vs. Dolphins, Accor Stadium, Thursday May 22, 7:50pm (AEST)

I'm not sure why I can't fully believe how terrible the Dolphins are this season. Almost every week they manage to make a mockery of my suggestions that they should be much better than they are. They are deservedly paying over $3 for this clash with the ladder-topping Bulldogs.

The Bulldogs came from 14-0 down against the Roosters last week to win again, maintaining their record of only one loss this season. The old adage goes that each win takes you a step closer to your next loss and this weekend is going to be a real challenge for the Bulldogs.

They have been struggling to field a forward pack of late thanks to injuries and suspensions and to top it off have lost Max King and Kurt Mann to Origin duty this week. Forward issues aside, they also lose inspirational captain Stephen Crichton to Origin. Jacob Kiraz is out injured as well, so the team takes on a real patchwork quilt appearance for this clash with the Dolphins.

The Dolphins will be missing superstar fullback Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow to Origin, but if the rest of them switch on and play the kind of football they are capable of for a full 80 minutes, they just might upset the undermanned Bulldogs.

Round 12 roughie: Dolphins

