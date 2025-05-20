Matt Bungard takes a look at some of the most shocking selections by the Blues and Maroons, as well as some of the bigger names to miss out. (2:09)

Dom Young will have a chance to reassert his NRL credentials as the Sydney Roosters turn to the out-of-favour winger amid five State of Origin absences.

Robert Toia's shock Queensland call-up has cleared a spot for Young in Saturday's clash with Cronulla, less than two weeks after Roosters coach Trent Robinson lashed rumours Young was being pushed out of the club.

Young, a reserve grader for the past three weeks, joins debutant Benaiah Ioelu in being promoted to the top flight as the Roosters cover for five Origin absences and Naufahu Whyte's knee injury.

Easts' opponents Cronulla are one of only two teams without any players in the Origin series opener and also welcome Teig Wilton onto the extended bench following a shoulder injury.

Jake Arthur will line up against former side Parramatta for his first NRL game in more than a year and a half, replacing Manly and Queensland captain Daly Cherry-Evans in the Sea Eagles' halves.

"Jakey brings reliability," Manly centre Reuben Garrick said.

"Every time he's stepped up to the grade, he's done a tremendous job for us. I have all the faith in the world in Jakey."

Manly hooker Lachlan Croker is making his first NRL appearance of the season after recovering from a knee injury to claim a spot on the bench.

"He's already made an immediate impact during training and stuff this week," said Manly centre Tolu Koula.

Dean Hawkins has been named in the Eels' halves, replacing Mitch Moses as he did during the NSW playmaker's foot injury lay-off earlier this season.

Fighting to ignite their sputtering season, the league's worst attacking side Newcastle have named a halves combination of Jack Cogger and Tyson Gamble for the clash with Penrith in Bathurst.

Fletcher Sharpe moves to fullback to replace Queensland star Kalyn Ponga and there is still no room for Jackson Hastings anywhere in the 17.

Scott Sorensen returns from suspension for the Panthers, who are without five Origin players and have also lost recruit Isaiah Papali'i to a short-term knee injury.

Luke Garner is also unavailable through concussion, leaving the Panthers to name Preston Riki in the second row and hand Austin Dias his club debut.

Brad Schneider partners Blaize Talagi in the halves, with fellow playmaking option Jack Cole returning to the side via the bench.

Daniel Saifiti is back from a shoulder injury for the Dolphins' game against Canterbury, who welcome Josh Curran back from a three-game suspension.