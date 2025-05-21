Dogs deny Galvin link as Tigers exit looms

Open Extended Reactions

Cameron Ciraldo won't close the door on Canterbury pursuing Lachlan Galvin should Wests Tigers agree to an early release for the teen superstar.

The Bulldogs coach was caught off guard by Wednesday's reports the Tigers were entertaining immediately cutting ties with the gun five-eighth, who had already committed to leaving after 2026.

Lachlan Galvin of the Wests Tigers heads to the sin bin during the round eleven. Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

Galvin's future came up at a Tigers board meeting on Monday, but high-ranking club officials have since insisted to AAP that no release has yet been formalised.

The Galvin saga has nevertheless hampered an improved year for the Tigers, whose star recruits Jarome Luai and Sunia Turuva publicly ridiculed Galvin's decision to leave the club that had been prepared to rebuild around him.

The Tigers have also been dealing with bullying allegations and threats of legal action from Galvin's camp.

Canterbury general manager of football Phil Gould surprised by previously ruling out pursuing Galvin, whom he once called the most talented teen he'd ever seen play.

But the longer the Bulldogs have gone without re-signing first-choice halfback Toby Sexton for 2026, the more speculation has festered.

Gould shut down questions about Sexton's contract status at a club event last week.

The Bulldogs also have a spare roster spot and money in their salary cap for this season after farewelling injury-plagued forward Ryan Sutton in March.

Clubs must finalise their top-30 roster by June 30, and Ciraldo could not say whether the Bulldogs had turned their backs on pursuing Galvin.

"I only heard the latest updates just as I walked into this (press conference). It's not something we've had time to comprehend or talk about," he said.

Ciraldo was asked point-blank whether the door was still ajar for Galvin.

"That's another great question," he said with a laugh.

"Honestly, right now, we're just worried about tomorrow night.

"We want to put in a really good performance to finish this first half of the season, then we've got 18 days before our next game to think about where we can get better and what we can do.

"I'm sure we'll have those conversations in the future."

Parramatta have been considered another leading candidate for Galvin's services, particularly given five-eighth Dylan Brown is leaving after 2025.

New coach Jason Ryles rates Galvin highly, but prop Junior Paulo insisted Brown would be the club's five-eighth until he leaves for Newcastle next year.

"(Galvin) is definitely a quality player and has been since he's come into first grade," Paulo said.

"Wherever his future ends up, that's something for the club to sort out, but wherever he does end up I'm sure he'll be looking to relish in that role.

"Dyl's our five-eighth and will be for the remainder of this year."