Dolphins rise in the wet to rip through depleted Dogs

The Dolphins have dampened Canterbury's red-hot start to 2025, condemning the Bulldogs to their biggest defeat of the NRL season in a rain-soaked 44-8 win.

Canterbury remain top of the NRL ladder but now have Melbourne and the Warriors breathing down their necks after Cameron Ciraldo's undermanned side succumbed to just their second loss of the season on Thursday.

The Bulldogs were missing 11 regular first-graders through injury or State of Origin duty and it was noticeable with some of the tries they conceded at Accor Stadium.

Harrison Graham (R) of the Dolphins celebrates with Mark Nicholls after scoring a try. Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

On a testing night with torrential rain lashing the hardy 10,412 fans, they faltered against a Dolphins side who beat them for energy and effort - two hallmarks of the Bulldogs' terrific early-season form.

Kristian Woolf's Dolphins have now won back to back games outside of Queensland for the first time in their club's three-year existence after they piled on 30 second-half points.

In a game with 24 errors, Canterbury hit the lead after nine minutes when Matt Burton kicked a penalty after Ray Stone was penalised for a lifting tackle on Viliame Kikau.

But the real lasting impact of that passage of play came after Kikau offloaded the ball to Bulldogs halfback Toby Sexton.

Dolphins hooker Kurt Donoghoe came across to halt Sexton and left with a badly-broken nose after a sickening head clash with the Canterbury No. 7.

By the time Donoghoe came back on 15 minutes later, Jamayne Isaako had put the Dolphins ahead with a try in the corner which he easily converted.

Prop Lipoi Hipoi struck back for the Dogs before the Dolphins finished the slickest move of the first half to take a 14-8 lead in at the halftime break.

Kodi Nikorima and Jake Averillo combined with Herbie Farnworth having the final touch to set up towering winger Jack Bostock in the left-hand corner.

As the rain sprayed in sideways, Canterbury needed to be faultless to stand a chance of reclaiming the lead.

But they were caught napping when prop Josh Kerr was able to sneak an offload away to Harrison Graham, who burrowed in under the sticks in the 46th minute to extend the Dolphins' lead.

The Bulldogs looked set to make a comeback, only for Jake Turpin's try to be chalked off for a questionable forward pass.

That knocked the wind out of Canterbury's sails and the weather-hardened fans mostly made for the exit.

Farnworth burst through the ruck with 15 minutes left to score in a sixth-straight game.

With the Bulldogs defeated, the Dolphins really turned the screw with Francis Molo, Jake Averillo and Donoghoe all adding tries in the final quarter of an hour.