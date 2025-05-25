Open Extended Reactions

Wests Tigers star Lachlan Galvin has reportedly revealed that he has reached an agreement to join the Canterbury Bulldogs, with the ladder-leading club set to welcome the gun recruit as soon as next week.

Multiple sources have reported that the Bulldogs have agreed to a deal with the young five-eighth and his management which includes a $165,000 transfer fee payable to the Tigers. The Bulldogs have recently denied their interest in Galvin, but that all changed last week when the Tigers indicated that they would be willing to release him immediately.

Wests Tigers star Lachlan Galvin is reportedly heading to the Bulldogs. Mike Owen/Getty Images

Galvin will join the club that has struggled for creativity in the halves, despite solid performances from Toby Sexton and Matt Burton. Sexton remains unsigned for next year, and the Galvin move is set to test the morale of the club. With only two losses all season the Bulldogs are flying, playing with a spirit of absolute commitment to the cause and each other. Galvin, whilst talented, could cause more problems than he solves at Belmore, at least initially.

Galvin was said to be choosing between the Bulldogs and Eels, but decided that coach Cameron Ciraldo was better suited to ensuring his development in the game. Ironically, the Bulldogs have the bye next week, followed by a clash with the Eels in which Galvin could appear in the blue and white jersey for the first time