Open Extended Reactions

The 2025 NRL season has so far been one of the toughest ever for tippers and now enters the twilight zone of the State of Origin period. Tipping winners each weekend is near impossible, so each week we'll give you some extra help with three standout games.

The sure thing

Gold Coast Titans vs. Melbourne Storm, Cbus Super Stadium, Saturday May 31, 3pm (AEST)

It is hard to be confident about any team winning any game this year, the phrase "Sure Thing" doesn't hold much ground in the 2025 NRL season. In the moments of greatest doubt, it does seem comforting to return to the Storm. Of course the Storm have lost several games this year that they were expected to win and this clash with the Titans could prove a bit tricky.

The Storm have key players expected to back up after Origin. If Cameron Munster and Harry Grant play, the Storm should win this game comfortably. Without one or both, things will swing towards the home team considerably. Still Jahrome Hughes and Ryan Papenhuyzen are not playing Origin and have enough class about them to get the Storm over the line against a largely ineffective Titans team.

Round 13 sure thing: Storm

Tyran Wishart celebrates a try with teammates. Photo by Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

The toss of the coin

Sydney Roosters vs. Canberra Raiders, Allianz Stadium, Sunday May 1, 4:05pm (AEST)

The Roosters were very impressive last week in upsetting the heavily favoured Sharks in Gosford. James Tedesco might not be considered good enough to play State of Origin any longer, but at club level he is still one of the best fullbacks in the game. Halves Sandon Smith and Hugo Savala are starting to work well together and the mobile forward pack are proving difficult to stop. Angus Crichton and the Roosters entire front row; Lindsay Collins, Connor Watson and Spencer Leniu are expected to back up from Origin. It is a tough ask for forwards to back up four days after an Origin.

The Raiders only have Hudson Young backing up from Wednesday night and have found a rich vein of form of late. They really toughed it out in the trenches last week against the Warriors and played with finals football intensity. They will be very keen to apply further pressure on the ladder-leading Bulldogs, but it won't be easy against the Roosters at home.

Toss of the coin game winner: Raiders

The roughie

North Queensland Cowboys vs. Wests Tigers, Queensland Country Bank Stadium, Saturday May 31, 5:30pm (AEST)

The Cowboys had last week off after being thumped by the Sea Eagles the week before as they continue a hot and cold season. That loss to Manly was at home as is this game and they are subsequently firm favourites to beat the Tigers.

The Tigers started the season with a load of promise, but have had a rough time of late as they dealt with the Lachlan Galvin drama. That appears to be in their rear vision mirrors now and with Jarome Luai being snubbed by State of Origin selectors, he'll be fresh and ready to prove that he can lead this team to the finals without Galvin.

The Cowboys should win this at home, but if you are looking for some value, the Tigers could be your team.

Round 13 roughie: Tigers

Click here for a full guide to NRL Round 13.