Homebush is a ghost town, bring the Bunnies home

Open Extended Reactions

Whether it's going down Caxton Street on the way to Lang Park, walking down from the Orange Grove Hotel to Leichhardt Oval, or stopping off at one of the Wollongong pubs near WIN Stadium, most of the best game day experiences have some degree of charm to them.

Having experienced a dozen or so games at Stadium Australia every year since 2006, I can emphatically tell you that the Homebush precinct possesses none of that charm.

The Rabbitohs have begun to put serious pressure on the state government regarding a move back to Allianz Stadium, and for most Souths fans, it's long overdue.

One of the other key points is that while Souths originally made the switch for financial reasons, a willingness to stay was based on upgrades to the Olympic Stadium which are now not happening.

Tevita Tatola celebrates a try with team mates in a largely empty Accor Stadium. Brett Hemmings/Getty Images

Let's be clear. When it's Origin night or a big finals game, or a sold out concert, it's still a great venue - but those days are few and far between. And beyond that, even when it is such an occasion, I mean the in-stadium experience is great, and not the rest. The build up and aftermath are almost always a huge disappointment with limited options for pre- and post-game, and the nightmare that is the train platform - still never upgraded since the Olympics.

And speaking of upgrades, this is a precinct that took 19 years to realise that perhaps, at a stadium that regularly welcomes tens of thousands through the gates for events, that maybe they should build a second pub outside.

So it's bad when it's busy because of the amenities. But it's bad when it's not busy because the stadium feels like a ghost town.

To put it bluntly; nobody who's ever been to watch Souths play the Titans in front of a few thousand people could possibly be against this move.

It has been a source of frustration for plenty of Souths fans for years.

Jack Wighton and Cody Walker pose for a photo opportunity at Allianz Stadium. Darrian Traynor/Getty Images

If you ignore the final round of the season against the Roosters which was essentially a finals game, with either team securing a top eight spot with a victory, the home game against the Eels at Allianz was easily Souths' highest gate of the year with 27,432 the crowd that night.

To really drive the point home, that fixture was bookended by two at Homebush - the previous week, 21,013 had flocked in for the Tigers game and the week after the Eels match, a paltry 12,382 against the Raiders.

If literally thousands, and sometimes tens of thousands, of extra people are going to go to a game if it's at one venue instead of another, and both venues are owned by the same organisation, it really is a no-brainer.

If you want a contemporary example, I'm planning to attend both the 2pm and 6pm fixtures this Sunday, with the Rabbitohs hosting the Warriors and the Raiders playing the Roosters in Moore Park. After throwing out some feelers to neutral friends about coming to said games, there was plenty of interest in the latter - not so much the former.

We're at a point with rugby league, and events in general, where people want to go to things. Having two years of barely leaving the home in 2020 and 2021 made people hungrier for experiences, and that's why we've seen record NRL crowds in the years since. But even with that factored in, you have to give them a venue that's worth going to.

Roosters fans may not like the idea, and the club itself has already taken a couple of cheeky potshots at Souths about the move, as is their right. But beyond spite, there is no logical reason to not be using the best stadium in the country, and a stadium that would likely result in 100,000 or so extra fans through the gates each year, as much as possible.

Two decades is a long time. But it's time to come home.