The New Zealand rugby nursery responsible for Wallabies wrecking ball Taniela Tupou is the latest link between Nathan Cleary and a shock code switch.

Fifty days out from the first British and Irish Lions Test in Brisbane, Wallabies coach Joe Schmidt has weighed in on the prospect of the Penrith NRL halfback making the move to rugby.

Asked for his thoughts, the Kiwi coach was quick to point out Cleary spent two years at Auckland's Sacred Hearts College while his father Ivan coached the Warriors.

It comes after two-time World Cup winner Tim Horan claimed the NSW State of Origin star was "quite keen to come to rugby", with cashed-up European clubs an option given Cleary's UK-based Matildas star girlfriend Mary Fowler plays for Manchester City.