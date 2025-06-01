Open Extended Reactions

We have something new for the 2025 NRL season. With last season's final table acting as a starting order, each week we will move teams up, down or nowhere at all, depending on their performances on the weekend.

This week we have a logjam at the top of the Snakes and Ladders board with a couple of byes and nowhere for improving teams to go. Down the board we see the Panthers climbing the biggest ladder, while several other teams step on snakes.

The results won't match the 2025 NRL competition ladder, but will give an alternative indication of how well each team is travelling.

Last year's finishing order: 1. Storm, 2. Panthers, 3. Roosters, 4. Sharks, 5. Cowboys, 6. Bulldogs, 7. Sea Eagles, 8. Knights, 9. Raiders, 10. Dolphins, 11. Dragons, 12. Broncos, 13. Warriors, 14. Titans, 15. Eels, 16. Rabbitohs, 17. Tigers

1. Raiders - Steady

The Raiders faced up to the Roosters in what promised to be an entertaining clash, with semi-finals intensity. It did not disappoint with both sides playing some sparkling attacking football with a good smattering of desperate defence thrown into the mix. After conceding a try to the high-flying Mark Nawaqanitawase in the fifth minute, the Raiders were finally on the board through Xavier Savage after 31 minutes. From there both teams exchanged tries with the Raiders managing to eventually outpoint the Roosters to remain atop this illustrious board.

2. Bulldogs - bye - steady

3. Sharks - bye - steady

4. Warriors - steady

New Zealand were keen to put their loss to the Raiders behind them as they ventured to Homebush to take on the Rabbitohs. In promising early play, they were able to make good metres up the middle and crossed for the first try of the game through the aerial prowess of Dallin Watene-Zelezniak. Despite losing Origin prop Mitchel Barnett to a knee injury they managed to secure a 14-12 halftime lead. They ran in three more tries in quick succession after the break before allowing the Rabbitohs right back into the game and were lucky to hold on for the win.

5. Storm - steady

On an unusually wet and miserable day on the Gold Coast, Melbourne struggled to dominate the enigmatic Titans. Conceding the first try to the elusive Jayden Campbell they struck back ten minutes later through Sualauvi Faalogo who had his double 20 minutes later. The Storm finished off the half with another try to take a 16-6 lead into the break. The second half saw both teams score two tries, with the Storm taking the two competition points, in a game that would not have pleased coach Craig Bellamy.

6. Dolphins - bye - steady

7. Cowboys - steady

At home to the Tigers the Cowboys had four players backing up from State of Origin, but started sharply with Tom Dearden leading the way. They crossed for three first-half tries and three more after the break to run up a healthy 32-6 lead with 22 minutes remaining. Whether it was fatigue or whether they just clocked off mentally, they allowed the Tigers to carve them up for four tries in a 14-minute period. In the end they were lucky to hold onto the vital two competition points.

8. Sea Eagles - ladder up 1

From the moment Lehi Hopoate burst through the Broncos line on halfway past Blues prop Payne Haas, it was clear the Sea Eagles were in for a good evening at Brookvale. They blew a couple of chances early, but gained the upper hand with four first-half tries, while just conceding the one. After the break they scored two more tries, with Haumole Olakau'atu bringing up his double, while keeping the disappointing Broncos scoreless, and heaping more pressure on Michael Maguire.

9. Dragons - ladder up 2

After having a week off, the Dragons took on the Knights at a slippery Kogarah. Both teams struggled early in the conditions, deciding to tuck the ball under the arm on most occasions. Still the Dragons were able to breach the Knights' defence for three first-half tries, mostly through hard running up the middle. Fans of rugby league could have happily turned off at half time because the second half was miserable. Still the Dragons were happy to bank the two competition points.

10. Rabbitohs - snake down 2

After conceding the first try through a failure to diffuse an goal-line bomb, the Rabbitohs were quick to strike back with Keaon Kolamatangi unstoppable from close range. From there on their defence let them down, conceding another five tries while scoring just the one. Latrell threw another brilliant cut out pass to put Alex Johnson over with 20 minutes remaining, taking the score to 30-18 the Warriors way and giving the Bunnies a glimmer of hope. Latrell put him over again four minutes later after some broken play. It was a masterclass from Mitchell, but it was all too late.

11. Roosters - snake down 1

The Roosters hosted the Raiders in the match of the round and both teams made sure it lived up to the billing. Mark Nawaqanitawase soared for the first try of the game, before the Roosters conceded the next. James Tedesco, free of the burden of playing Origin football this season, proved again that he would not be out of place in a Blues jersey as he ran the Raiders defence ragged. The teams exchanged tries as the result was in the balance right until the end.

12. Panthers - ladder up 3

The Panthers hosted the Eels at their own home ground and were on the back foot early. With five players backing up from Origin, their defence faltered allowing a well-worked backline move to put Eels centre Sean Russell over after just three minutes. The Panthers were able to compose themselves and score the next try through a brilliant run by Casey McLean. They went to halftime with a 6-4 lead, but allowed a Josh Addo-Carr try in the corner just after the break. From that set-back they were able to take control through a masterly Nathan Cleary performance, knocking over the Eels and continuing their recovery from an awful season start.

13. Tigers - snake down 1

Finally free of the Lachlan Galvin saga, the Tigers travelled north to take on the Cowboys and start their charge towards the Top 8. At least that would have been the plan. Instead they turned in an awful first half performance, with tissue paper defence and little spark with the ball. Late in the game they threw the ball around and took advantage of some weary Cowboys defence to score four tries, but it was too late to run down their 32 points.

14. Eels - snake down 1

Parramatta hosted a desperate Panthers side on Sunday afternoon and opened the scoring through a well-worked passing play which saw a Dylan Brown short ball put Sean Russell through untouched. The Eels were making easy yards early and getting stuck into their defending with great enthusiasm, but they had no answer to a scything run from Panthers centre Casey McLean. Down 6-4 at halftime the Eels hit the lead five minutes after the break thanks to a brilliant finish from Josh Addo-Carr. But, that was the end of the joy for Eels fans as the Panthers ran in two more tries to claim the victory.

15. Broncos - snake down 1

Brisbane headed to Brookvale to take on the Sea Eagles and looked to be in trouble early. Prop Payne Haas missed a tackle and dropped the ball in the opening exchanges. After a couple of Manly near misses, Jesse Arthars messed up clearing a dribbling ball in the in-goal area for home team's first try. Ezra Mam scored the next try, finishing off a classy Broncos play. But their defence was largely ineffective and the Sea Eagles ran away with a big victory.

16. Titans - steady

Gold Coast hosted Melbourne in torrential rain and scored the first try through Jayden Campbell after just five minutes. They allowed the Storm to cross for the next three tries to go to the break down 16-6. Phillip Sami crossed for the next try eight minutes into the second half, giving home fans a bit of hope, but the Storm clicked into gear to take control with the next two tries before Sami crossed for his double. Considering the conditions and opposition the Titans lost no fans with their performance.

17. Knights - steady

Newcastle travelled to a greasy Kogarah to continue their disappointing season. Their defence lacked the required starch, particularly in the middle of the park and the Dragons waltzed through for three first half tries. It would be flattering to say they improved after the break to keep the Dragons out, but in reality the second half was a mistake-riddled dog's breakfast that neither side would take comfort from.