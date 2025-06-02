Contract clause could unite Haas brothers

Open Extended Reactions

Gold Coast forward Klese Haas wants to enjoy another win over older brother Payne in the derby against Brisbane, but the siblings also have a dream of playing together in the NRL.

A clause in Klese's contract could allow that to happen as soon as 2027.

Last October, the Titans announced 23-year-old Klese had re-signed until the end of 2027 on a three-year deal.

However, his agent Ahmad Merhi - who also manages Payne - told AAP an option existed for the final year that allows Klese to become a free agent.

"The only thing Payne has ever asked of me is that he would love to play with his brother. That's it," Merhi told AAP. "That could definitely happen. Klese has got a clause in his contract in his favour.

"He has a three-year deal with the Titans but he has got until October to decide whether he wants to be there for three years or just stay until the end of next year. If he takes up that clause, then he is off contract the same time as Payne (at the end of 2026).