Josh Papalii has conceded this season will be his last with Canberra, as the prop prepares to overtake Jason Croker and break the games record for the Raiders.

Papalii will overtake Croker as the Raiders' most-capped player on Sunday, when he runs out against South Sydney at GIO Stadium.

At age 33, the former Queensland State of Origin prop is not ready to walk away from rugby league and wants to play on into 2026.

But he has conceded it will not be at the Raiders, with the Super League looking the most likely landing spot after Papalii was previously linked to St Helens.

"I think when it comes to the end of 2025, it will be the last time people see myself in a green jersey," Papalii told Chris Coleman on iHeart radio.

"That's just where the club's at at the moment and where I'm at at the moment. Obviously, I would love to keep playing on -- but it just won't be in Canberra.

"I'd be lying if I said there wasn't (disappointment), because I love Canberra.

"You're not going to find too many players that bleed green more than I do.

"Especially when I play this weekend, and obviously rewrite the history books. I can honestly say that no one bleeds green more than me."

Papalii made special mention of his relationship with coach Ricky Stuart, and understood Canberra's predicament with a number of rising talents in the pack.

"I love this club. I love the community, I love Canberra," he said.

"I will be back in the near future.

"But playing wise, I really hope myself and the squad do something special this year for sure."

Papalii has sat down with Croker, the only other Raider to play 300 games at the club, in the past week to discuss the magnitude of his achievement.

One of the most damaging props in the game for the best part of the last decade, Papalii's rise at Canberra has not been simple.

He decided to leave the club in 2013 to join Parramatta, but backflipped on the deal in order to stay at the Raiders.

The front-rower was also tempted to leave and join South Sydney in 2018 after being dropped early in the season, before later being name Canberra's player of the year.

Papalii said his relationship with the club was now "unbreakable".

"The club as been so loyal to me if you think about what I have been through off field," he said.

"I probably should have been sacked 12 years ago. The club has been such a loyal base for myself and my family.

"I hope I have repaid that with love and sacrifice and the way I've gone about my craft."