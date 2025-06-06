Mal Meninga named Perth Bears coach

Open Extended Reactions

Australian rugby league legend Mal Meninga has been unveiled as the inaugural coach of the Perth Bears. The announcement was made Friday morning at NRL headquarters.

The Bears will become the NRL's 18th team when they enter the competition for season 2027. Meninga is believed to have beaten both Brad Arthur and Sam Burgess to the role.

Meninga will leave his position as Australia coach, with a replacement to be named before the upcoming Ashes tour in October.

Australian Rugby League Commission Chairman, Peter V'landys said Meninga was an obvious choice to lead the expansion team.

Mal Meninga will coach the Perth Bears. Photo by Daniel Pockett/Getty Images

"There are very few who have graced our game who can match Mal Meninga's record of success, and we are delighted to announce that Mal will be the inaugural coach of the Perth Bears for their entry into the NRL in 2027," V'landys said.

"Mal is the ideal man to lead the game to a new frontier in Western Australia. The esteem in which he is held in the sport, his experience and the success he has had at every level of the game as a player and coach will ensure the Perth Bears have exceptionally strong leadership to build their organisation.

"On behalf of the Commission, I congratulate Mal on his appointment and thank him for his wonderful contribution as Kangaroos coach. Mal leaves the Kangaroos program in tremendous shape and now takes on a vital role for the progression of the sport domestically."

Meninga said he was excited by the challenge of returning to coaching in the NRL, particularly with the Bears.

"Personally, this is one of the most exciting challenges of my career, to have the opportunity to take our great game back to Western Australia to start a new team and to bring with it a much-loved rugby league community and heritage brand in the Bears," Meninga said.

"It's a great privilege and responsibility I've been given to be one of the leaders in the formation of the club and I'm looking forward getting to stuck into the work that needs to be done to deliver a team that represents WA and is competitive from day one."