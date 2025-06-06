Dolphins destroy Dragons in record-breaking win

Open Extended Reactions

The Dolphins have rocketed into the top eight for the first time this year with a 56-6 demolition of St George Illawarra on what is officially known as Queensland Day.

That could easily be rebranded Dolphins Day on the back of another scintillating display by halfback Isaiya Katoa.

The Dolphins started the season 0-4 but head coach Kristian Woolf kept true to his systems and did not panic. The so-called 'Wayne Bennett curse' has been spooked into oblivion.

Jamayne Isaako celebrates a try during the Dolphins' big win over the Dragons. Photo by Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images

The only downside for the Dolphins, now in seventh on the ladder, was a knee injury to forward Max Plath on his return from a foot issue.

The opening 40 minutes on Friday night was a pure rugby league clinic as the home side rocketed to a 28-2 halftime lead at Suncorp Stadium. The second half was just as good.

The forwards and backs were punishing in defence, halves Kodi Nikorima and Katoa combined in a masterclass and to a man the Dolphins played scintillating attacking rugby league.

The diabolical Dragons simply had no answer.

The Dolphins had their previous biggest winning margin over St George Illawarra in a 38-0 victory last year but this record breaker was another level, surpassing the 44 points they had notched on two previous occasions.

When second-rower Connelly Lemuelu stormed over for his second try four minutes after the break Nikorima and Katoa had two try assists each. Fullback Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow then put the nail in the Dragons' coffin for a runaway try in combination with centre Jake Averillo, who was brilliant with three try assists.

Katoa landed a 40/20 and then laid on a try for winger Jamayne Isaako's second try.

Dolphins hitman Felise Kaufusi set the scene early with a back slam on centre Valentine Holmes to dislodge the ball. From that moment the Dolphins dominated.

The depth of the Dolphins' attacking line was a sight to behold and it was star centre Herbie Farnworth who crossed for his 50th career try in the 11th minute after a sweeping right to left play.

Winger Jamayne Isaako added a second in the right corner after a mirror image play for a 10-2 lead.

Katoa was pivotal in both by going deep into the line to create space. He then beat three men and Nikorima raced away to score.

A towering bomb by Katoa was expertly snaffled by Lemuelu for a 22-2 lead.

Dolphins winger Jack Bostock haunted opposite number Nathan Lawson, the former Australian rugby sevens Olympian. Bostock smashed Lawson in one huge hit and then leapt above him to score after a Nikorima bomb.

The Dragons lost winger Christian Tuipulotu to a hamstring injury in the first half on his return from the same complaint while forward Raymond Faitala-Mariner left the field in the second half with shortness of breath.