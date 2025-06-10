Open Extended Reactions

The 2025 NRL season has so far been one of the toughest ever for tippers and now with State of Origin underway it hasn't gotten any easier. Tipping all the winners each weekend is near impossible, so we'll give you some extra help with three standout games.

The sure thing

Newcastle Knights vs. Sydney Roosters, McDonald Jones Stadium, Saturday June 14, 5:30pm (AEST)

The Knights fought back gallantly to beat the Sea Eagles last week after being down 16-0 at halftime. The Roosters enjoyed the bye after narrowly losing to the Raiders the week before.

Roosters captain James Tedesco continues to prove he is still one of the best fullbacks in the game, while the Roosters halves improve each week. They lose a four forwards and Robert Toia to Origin, but still have enough experience and attacking weapons to take care of the Knights.

Newcastle will take a lot of confidence from last week's big win, but in reality the result could just as easily be attributed to a very ordinary second half from the Sea Eagles. The Roosters are less likely to throw away a healthy lead against a Knights side devoid of their unpredictable fullback Kalyn Ponga.

Round 15 sure thing: Roosters

James Tedesco of the Roosters is tackled by the Knights defence. Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images

The toss of the coin

North Queensland Cowboys vs. Dolphins, Queensland Country Bank Stadium, Saturday June 14, 7:35pm (AEST)

The Cowboys really struggled against the Storm last week, but most teams do. Prior to that they have had mixed results, as finding consistency proves to be a battle for them. They will be weakened by State of Origin duty, but so will the Dolphins.

The Dolphins have struck a rich vein of form recently, thumping the Bulldogs and the Dragons in games split by a bye. Their halves are finally living up to their promise and they are running rampant behind an improving pack. Add to that a backline bristling with weapons and they are proving nearly unstoppable. They lose the Hammer to Origin for this clash, but will still be very dangerous with the ball.

The Cowboys will have the home ground advantage and this one really could go either way, but the coin has been tossed and it has landed Phins up.

Toss of the coin game winner: Dolphins

The roughie

Gold Coast Titans vs. Manly Warringah Sea Eagles, Cbus Super Stadium, Friday June 13, 8pm (AEST)

The Titans have been diabolical this season and have lost eight of their last nine games. Coach Des Hassler is under enormous pressure as he prepares to face his old club.

The Sea Eagles have been incredibly inconsistent and are due for a win in the win, loss, win, loss pattern they have developed. They lose a couple of players to State of Origin duty, but retain rejected halfback Daly Cherry-Evans, who will have a point to prove.

All indications point to a Manly victory, including the steady flow of punters' money. But if you are looking for some real value this week, it wouldn't hurt to take a look at a massive upset on the Gold Coast.

Round 15 roughie: Titans

