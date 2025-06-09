Open Extended Reactions

Nathan Cleary has declared his combination with Mitch Moses can go to another level in Perth, as NSW made only one injury-enforced change for State of Origin II.

Blues coach Laurie Daley announced his team on Monday night, with Stefano Utoikamanu beating out Keaon Koloamatangi to replace Mitch Barnett.

Max King will start at prop with Utoikamanu on the bench, while Matt Burton is the Blues' 18th man with Keaon Koloamatangi and Lindsay Smith reserves in the extended squad.

NSW's stability comes at a time when Queensland's halves are undergoing monumental changes, with Daly Cherry-Evans axed for next Wednesday's clash.

But in Cleary's eyes, NSW's halves are only about to get better.

The Penrith No.7's combination with Moses was the major talking point ahead of Origin I, with both naturally dominant halfbacks in the NRL.

It paid off, with Moses fitting into the supporting role and No.6 jersey unlocking his running game as planned in the 18-6 win.

The duo hardly got in each other's way, linked up in the lead up to one NSW try and Cleary also played a role in each of the Blues' other three four-pointers.

NSW have only had one other all-halfback pairing this century, with Trent Hodkinson and Mitchell Pearce joining forces in the 2015 series loss.

Hodkinson spoke last month about how it became easier for the pair after they'd played one game together.

And Cleary believes it would be the same for he and Moses, as NSW hunt a second straight series win with victory at Optus Stadium next Wednesday night.

"The way Mitch and I combined was good, but I think even that, we can go to another level," Cleary said.

"I'm looking forward to getting to camp with them again and building that.

"It's probably just a bit of a feel thing (where we can be better). Especially when we're under fatigue and in the tough moments of the game.

"But still I thought just generally connecting off three training sessions really was pretty good."

Cleary said he expected to regain the kicking duties after handing over to Zac Lomax after three straight missed conversion attempts in Brisbane.

He also believed his own game would benefit after not playing Origin since game one 2023 due to injury.

"It is a weird dynamic (with Origin), where once game three is done, it's almost like another year until you play game one again," Cleary said.

"I think that's why with Origins series, you build into them.

"Particularly for me, coming back after two years out, I got to build those combinations in the first camp.

"But I think I can elevate those even more in this second camp."

NSW have now largely kept their squad intact for four straight matches, with the core of this year's team also winning last year's series.

"It helps," second-rower Liam Martin said.

"You can hit the ground running when you're getting into training. You know each other.

"That was the goal last year to build something, start fresh and try and build a legacy of the Blues. It's a group where everyone wants to buy in.

"Everyone is chasing the same goal. Everyone's just got that team-first mentality, and it's pretty special to be a part of."

NSW TEAM FOR STATE OF ORIGIN II:

Dylan Edwards, Brian To'o, Latrell Mitchell, Stephen Crichton, Zac Lomax, Mitch Moses, Nathan Cleary, Max King, Reece Robson, Payne Haas, Liam Martin, Angus Crichton, Isaah Yeo (capt). Bench: Connor Watson, Spencer Leniu, Hudson Young, Stefano Utoikamanu. 18th man: Matt Burton. Reserves: Keaon Koloamatangi, Lindsay Smith.