Munster the man to lead Maroons in Origin II

Cameron Munster will celebrate his 20th State of Origin match as the new captain of Queensland.

The 30-year-old Melbourne playmaker has edged out fellow Storm teammate Harry Grant and Gold Coast prop and captain Tino Fa'asuamaleaui for the role.

He replaces former skipper Daly Cherry-Evans, who was axed after the 18-6 loss in game one of this year's series.

Munster will take charge for game two in Perth next Wednesday night as the Maroons aim to square the ledger.

Munster is a proven leader and is in the Storm leadership group.