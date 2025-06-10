Open Extended Reactions

Tigers CEO Shane Richardson believes Taylan May deserves a second chance in the NRL, after signing the outside back on a train-and-trial deal.

The Tigers on Tuesday formally won the race for May's signature, with the Samoan international agreeing to a deal for the rest of this season.

The contract is May's first since he was released from Penrith last season, after the Panthers attempted to rip up his contract over a number of off-field indiscretions.

The 23-year-old also had domestic violence charges against him dropped in March, after his wife who had accused him of punching did not show up in court.

May had pleaded not guilty to the charges and has since spent time in a mental health facility undergoing treatment.

The former Panther will not be able to immediately return to the field, with the NRL only conditionally approving his comeback.

In a statement on Tuesday, the Tigers said training and off-field standards needed to be met before May could play again.

"Taylan, like all our players, will be joining a club which has a culture of putting healthy relationships first," CEO Shane Richardson said.

"Taylan has made enormous strides since we first met with him 10 weeks ago through voluntarily attending education and counselling sessions.

"All players deserve a second chance and we think this is the environment which gives him the best chance of success both on and off the field."

May's move to the Tigers came after he had met with South Sydney coach Wayne Bennett and toured the club's Heffron Park facilities.

But the Tigers signing will allow him to play alongside his brother Terrell, with the duo and older brother Tyrone May all keen to one day play together.

"Clearly, Taylan is a quality player who will further strengthen our squad in the back end of the competition," Richardson said.

"But we also believe his best chance of success on and off the field is if he is around family and friends.

"He will now have the chance to not only return to a team environment but also to play alongside his brother Terrell -- which is important to him."