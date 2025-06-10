Two more Dolphins stars ruled out for NRL season

Open Extended Reactions

The Dolphins have been hit with the devastating news that representative forwards Daniel Saifiti and Tom Gilbert have been ruled out for the season.

With Test prop Tom Flegler already not expected back this year with a shoulder nerve issue and lock Max Plath suffering a suspected ACL tear in Friday's 56-6 win over St George Illawarra, the seventh-placed Dolphins are now in a precarious position for depth.

Former NSW prop Saifiti will have surgery on Wednesday on a shoulder issue that has ruled him out since round eight, but the club confirmed he would not play again this year.

Tom Gilbert has been ruled out for the 2025 season. Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images

Captain Tom Gilbert was set to return to the Queensland side for game one of the State of Origin series when he tore a pectoral in the round 11 loss to the Warriors.

He was initially set to be sidelined until round 24 but in a statement the Dolphins revealed there was worse to come.

"During that operation medical staff also found a labrum tear in his shoulder that was subsequently repaired," the club said.

"However the extended shoulder rehab period required for Gilbert means now he will not be able to return late in this year, as was first hoped."

Plath, who the club confirmed suffered an MCL injury against the Dragons, will see a specialist next week about his ACL. The best case scenario would be a partial tear rather than a full tear that would rule him out until next year.

The Dolphins are not able to buy any replacements as their top 30 roster is full for the year.

They do have new signing Sebastian Su'a and veteran Kenny Bromwich set to return from injury at some stage.

AAP was told former Newcastle prop Su'a was six weeks away from action after he arrived at the club with a knee injury that he has since been rehabbing.

Bromwich has not played since May when he injured a shoulder playing for North Devils in the Queensland Cup but he is expected back in next fortnight.

The Dolphins will at least have hard man Ray Stone back from an AC joint issue against North Queensland on Saturday night in Townsville.

Stone has been named on the bench against the Cowboys, with in-form utility Kury Donoghoe to start at lock.

Dolphins fullback Trai Fuller has played 40 minutes and 60 minutes in two games for the Capras in the Queensland Cup on his return from an ACL tear. The intention is for him to play a full match against Redcliffe on Saturday as he nears a return to the NRL as a utility option.