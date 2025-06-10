Payne Haas couldn't imagine himself playing for another NRL club, shutting down the possibility of a move from Brisbane.

The best prop in the NRL is without a contract beyond 2026 so could negotiate with rival clubs from November, including the cashed-up Perth Bears franchise that enters the competition from 2027.

Haas would be a contender for the NRL's highest salary if he made the move west and has the chance to scope out the city next week, when he spearheads NSW's bid for a State of Series series win at Optus Stadium.

But after Haas' agent told AAP last week his client was settled in Brisbane, the 25-year-old reiterated he was hopeful of a new deal at the Broncos.

"We want to stay in Brisbane. That's the main priority," Haas said at the Blues' camp in Leura.

Payne Haas of the Blues takes the ball into the Maroons defence. Chris Hyde/Getty Images

"We know where we both stand and I couldn't see myself playing for another club. Hopefully we get that deal done. If not, it is what it is.

"My family's there (in Brisbane), we love it and there would be no point in my leaving."

The Broncos' recent struggles have not swayed Haas from his desire to play on at the club who signed him as a teenager.

But Haas admitted he breathed a sigh of a relief after Saturday's emphatic defeat of Gold Coast, which snapped a four-game losing streak for Michael Maguire's side.

"It's a bit of relief. We're in a bit of a crap patch there," he said.

"(The scrutiny) is a bit intense up there. I haven't seen anything like it, to be honest. But all the boys are doing well up there. It's pretty easy to manage when you've got a good group.

"Honestly, it helps, winning. We're working so hard in club land. It just hurts not winning. To get that win, coming into (NSW) camp, it's a bit easier."

A quadriceps injury troubled Haas during camp for the Origin series opener but he nevertheless took man of the match honours in a dominant win for the Blue.

Haas is relishing the chance for an uninterrupted week at training ahead of Origin II on June 18.

"It was a bit weird, that first camp, I wasn't sure if I was playing or not at the start of the week," he said.

"I'm pretty grateful that I get to train with the boys all week and get the combos right because I felt a bit underdone going into that first game.

"I was bit worried but it all turned out well."