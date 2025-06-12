Trindall puts Sharks' season on track in crucial win

Braydon Trindall has helped put Cronulla's NRL season back on track, unleashing 10 minutes of torment on St George Illawarra's back three to help the Sharks come from behind and win 30-18.

Off the back of two straight losses and after trailing at halftime, Cronulla went from 18-6 down to 22-18 up between the 47th and 57th minutes on Thursday night.

The hosts then did enough to hold on for victory at Shark Park, making it 10 in a row against their arch-rivals and keeping the Sharks fifth on the ladder.

Blayke Brailey of the Sharks runs the ball at the Dragons. Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

Trindall scored a double and kicked superbly in the win, while Blayke Brailey was back to his running ways out of dummy-half early in the game.

Their Sharks teammate Sione Katoa produced one of the tries of the year with a brilliant effort that proved the match clincher.

With the Dragons down 24-18 with five minutes to play, five-eighth Lyhkan King-Togia chipped ahead and went to toe the ball on again.

But Katoa slid along the ground to catch the ball goalkeeper-style, before gathering his feet and sprinting 60 metres to score.

The result makes it two losses in a row for the Dragons, with Shane Flanagan's men now 12th and at risk of sliding further south this weekend.

For Cronulla, this was a desperately needed win.