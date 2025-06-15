Lightning jolts Souths to life but Bulldogs hang on

Open Extended Reactions

Lightning has proved Canterbury's biggest enemy in a 24-18 defeat of South Sydney, who only jolted into action after inclement weather brought the game to a halt.

Toby Sexton staked his claim to hold Lachlan Galvin from the Bulldogs' halfback spot as he inspired a 18-0 lead without Matt Burton on Sunday at Accor Stadium.

Top-four side Canterbury looked ready to stroll to a big win, until the game came to a standstill just after 4.40pm (AEST) with lightning crashing nearby.

It marked the first time since an Anzac Day hailstorm in 2015 that an NRL game was suspended by inclement weather.

Gameday staff and media professionals ducked for cover in the tunnel as security ordered fans in the lower seating to seek shelter.

Play resumed 28 minutes after the halt in play, following consultation between referee Adam Gee and venue staff.

The stoppage proved a fresh start for the Rabbitohs, whose veteran winger Alex Johnston grabbed his 202nd career try from the side's first red-zone entry just before halftime.

Souths continued to hammer the left edge and came within eight points as Jack Wighton dived over while Canterbury's Jake Turpin was in the sin bin for a high shot on Tyrone Munro.

Josh Curran tries to break a Rabbitohs tackle. Photo by Matt King/Getty Images

The Rabbitohs were daring to dream when a kick from Isaiah Tass off a scrum helped Tyrone Munro over on the right side and made it a one-score game.

But with Souths' last roll of the dice, halfback Jamie Humphreys spilt the ball in a big shot from the returning Jacob Preston and the Bulldogs held on.

Earlier, Sexton showed he would not be giving up his No.7 jersey without a fight as superstar recruit Galvin started his first game for Canterbury.

Sexton's most impressive act was a silky one-two with Jacob Kiraz for the first try, fooling Jamie Humphreys by feigning a kick and slicing open Souths' left side.

He swung left to help Marcelo Montoya score the first of his two tries and came close to putting Viliame Kikau in twice late on in the first half.

Souths back-up playmaker Jayden Sullivan limped off with an apparent injury late in the second half.

His absence for next week's clash against Melbourne would test the side's depth even further with Cody Walker still expected to be missing through a groin issue.